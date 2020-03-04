The MXGP special edition brings immediate coverage and features from the opening round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship.

In the MXGP Special Edition OTOR

Bathing in the basin: Photos, news, views, words and events from the British Grand Prix and the first cut-and-thrusts of the MXGP calendar.

Sharpening thetools: What goes into the factory Red Bull KTMs of Cairoli, Herlings and Prado? We decided to find out just how different the 450 SX-Fs are to stock.

Made of tough stuff:Jed Beaton is back to fitness and form and ready to play a major role in re-establishing Australia as the most exciting burgeoning nation in MXGP. #14 talks.

remembering the first: Just how vital is the opening episode of a championship? Confidence-boosting or potential to shred? We asked a host of MXGP stars.