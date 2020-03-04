After a great Qualifying session, Cedric was set up with a 5th place gate pick for Heat #1. Settling in right next to the box (the center of the start gate), he got a great jump but was overpowered down the start. Midway through Lap 1, in a congested corner, Cedric fell victim to a funnel of riders bunching up - resulting in him dropping to 20th. A valiant charge back into the midfield was halted when another rider collided with Cedric. This resulted in him hitting (false) neutral and stalling out. Once again, he began his charge back from the back of the pack - but at this point, time had run out. He crossed the line in 14th. Though he may have had an unfortunate time in the first Heat, it wasn’t all bad news. He had (consistently) been the fourth fastest Individual on the track - a feat that was achieved as he was coming through traffic.

After an unfortunate pair of incidents in the Heat race, Cedric had been sent to his first LCQ (Last Chance Qualifier) of the season. He got off to a phenomenal start, getting right into the Top 5. After a couple laps, he settled into 3rd - a comfortable, qualifying position. With younger and more wild riders in front of him - he made the conscious decision of staying put and doing what he can to bring the ERM / 2B Moraco / Munn Racing Husqvarna into the Main Event.

Starting from the furthest outside gate - Cedric managed to get a strong jump and came around the first lap within the Top 15. As the Main went on, he chipped away - bit, by bit - on the athletes in front of him, capitalizing on a few individuals misfortunes. Throughout it all, he was consistently putting down lap times that were within the Top 10. As they made their way past the halfway point, Cedric was on the heels of the group that was battling just inside of the Top 10. Throughout the last half of the race, he was putting down lap-times that were the fastest of the group (besting the likes of multiple factory athletes). With 4 Laps to go, he made a pass through the sand that propelled him into the Top 10 (for the first time of the season). Unfortunately, the spot was lost on the last lap; when the checkers flew, Cedric crossed the line in 11th.

At the end of an incredibly hectic weekend, 11th overall was still amazing! From: having to try multiple settings early on (throughout Practice & Qualifying), having to race the LCQ, starting all the way from the outside (on a hard to pass track) in the Main Event; it was definitely a race weekend that kept the heart-rate going. The group from 5th - 14th is incredibly close, anything can happen. We are continually pushing the development of our bike & doing everything we can to ensure that Cedric is comfortable & confident out on the track. We are excited for what the rest of the season has to offer! Onwards & Upwards, we are ready for this weekend at Daytona International Speedway.