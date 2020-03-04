Craig DeLong Joins Rockstar Energy Husqvarna For GNCC

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team is pleased to welcome Pennsylvania native Craig Delong to its 2020 race team lineup, where he will compete aboard the FC 250 in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series and AMA National Enduro Series, beginning this month with the second round of each series.

DeLong, the 2019 GNCC XC2 250 Pro class runner-up, ended last season strong with two consecutive race-wins and he kicked off the 2020 season two weeks ago with a solid podium finish with the support and guidance from the Husqvarna-supported Coastal Racing Team. Now making the jump to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, DeLong will continue to fight for his first-career title beginning this Sunday in Palatka, Florida. Additionally, DeLong will make his 2020 debut in the National Enduro Pro 2 class later this month.

Tim Weigand – Team Manager: "I am really excited to have Craig join the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. He has been a part of the Husqvarna family for five years now and it is very rewarding to see someone we believe in so much make the jump to the factory team. I wanted to give a special thanks to Coastal Racing Husqvarna and their affiliates for working with us on this.”



Round 2 of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this Sunday, March 8 in Palatka, Florida; for more information on the series please visit www.gnccracing.com. Round 2 of the AMA National Enduro Series is set for Sunday March 22 in Turkey, Texas and more information on the series can be found at www.nationalenduro.com.