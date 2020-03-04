Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Full Schedule

Craig DeLong Joins Rockstar Energy Husqvarna For GNCC

March 4, 2020 11:45am | by:

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team is pleased to welcome Pennsylvania native Craig Delong to its 2020 race team lineup, where he will compete aboard the FC 250 in the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series and AMA National Enduro Series, beginning this month with the second round of each series.

DeLong, the 2019 GNCC XC2 250 Pro class runner-up, ended last season strong with two consecutive race-wins and he kicked off the 2020 season two weeks ago with a solid podium finish with the support and guidance from the Husqvarna-supported Coastal Racing Team. Now making the jump to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team, DeLong will continue to fight for his first-career title beginning this Sunday in Palatka, Florida. Additionally, DeLong will make his 2020 debut in the National Enduro Pro 2 class later this month.  

Tim Weigand – Team Manager: "I am really excited to have Craig join the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. He has been a part of the Husqvarna family for five years now and it is very rewarding to see someone we believe in so much make the jump to the factory team. I wanted to give a special thanks to Coastal Racing Husqvarna and their affiliates for working with us on this.”

Round 2 of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place this Sunday, March 8 in Palatka, Florida; for more information on the series please visit www.gnccracing.com. Round 2 of the AMA National Enduro Series is set for Sunday March 22 in Turkey, Texas and more information on the series can be found at www.nationalenduro.com.

Read Now
