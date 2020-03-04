Racing dirt bikes is a dangerous affair, and the list of riders who’ve seen championships slip through their fingers due to injury is not short. However, one racer you won’t find on that list is Phoenix Racing Honda’s Kyle Peters, who managed to wrap up the 2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross championship over the weekend despite breaking a bone in his wrist the previous week at the Arlington Supercross. We caught up with Peters to learn more about his challenging weekend.

Racer X: Kyle, what’s up, how are you? You’ve got a new championship under your belt, that’s got to feel nice.

Kyle Peters: Yeah, that’s cool! Arenacross isn’t exactly my forte. I’ve never actually done it. It was something new and fun, and I had a really good time with it.

Wrapping up the title in your first attempt has got to be pretty cool.

For sure, it’s really cool. The first round was definitely an experience with bike setup. I didn’t know what to expect or how the series was run, either. It was just a lot different than supercross. It took some learning, but overall I felt pretty good coming into the season with my team. We put in a lot of work in the off-season and I felt like I had a bit of a chip on my shoulder, that I needed show what I’m made of. I needed to more or less prove myself. It’s really a bummer I hurt myself in Arlington, I was feeling really good. I ended up seventh in Tampa and felt like I didn’t really even show what I was capable of. I started in the back and went through the field. I think I was like sixth in free practice [in Arlington] before I had that big crash in the first qualifier. Other than that, I’m stoked to get the championship locked up with a round to go. That was a really cool feeling. I didn’t finish out of second place until the very last round due to my wrist.