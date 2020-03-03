Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

Emotions boiling over at the end of a supercross race isn't new, but rarely do we get this kind of access to hear exactly what riders say when tempers flare. Monster Energy Supercross released this behind-the-scenes footage today of Eli Tomac and Justin Barcia having words with each other after the Atlanta race. It's a super-raw look at what really goes on in the trenches, especially with two riders that are not strangers to each other.

You can watch the on-track action that led to the anger, and then Barcia and Tomac go unfiltered after the race.