(And yes, this is the race where Johnny O’Mara launches the finish line in a last-ditch effort to pass Ricky Johnson!)

16.) Ricky Ryan’s win at Daytona International Speedway in 1987 was the only of the Northern Californian’s professional career. It was a big one, too, as it remains the only race in AMA Supercross history in which a privateer beat all the factory teams for a main-event win.

15.) Jeff Emig’s lone Daytona SX win came while he was on his way to the 1997 AMA Supercross Championship. The Kawasaki factory rider had to beat a couple of very fast Suzuki riders in outdoor specialist Greg Albertyn and reigning SX champion Jeremy McGrath to get the job done.

14.) It seems weird that Ryan Dungey only won the Daytona SX a single time (2015), but he was going up against several all-time greats along the way, including Chad Reed, James Stewart, and Ryan Villopoto. Dungey did manage to reach the podium on five other occasions.

13.) Darrell Shultz won Daytona twice, back-to-back, in 1981 and ’82. He also did it on two different bikes, going from a Suzuki the first year to a Honda the second time. There would not be a third time for Shultz, who retired at the end of the ’82 season due to knee injuries.

12.) “Jammin’” Jimmy Weinert was a staple at Daytona throughout the seventies. He finished second in 1971, the first year that Daytona hosted a motocross race (though it was part of the Florida Winter-AMA Series then). Later, Weinert would win in ’72 aboard a Yamaha and then in ’79 aboard a Kawasaki, which you can watch right here: