Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Full Schedule

MX vs ATV All Out Joins RCSX as Title Sponsor For 2020 Event

March 3, 2020 11:00am | by:
<em>MX vs ATV All Out</em> Joins RCSX as Title Sponsor For 2020 Event

MORGANTOWN, W.Va.Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) is excited to announce MX vs ATV All Out as the new title sponsor for the 11th Annual RCSX event held in conjunction with Daytona Bike Week inside Daytona International Speedway. RCSX will take place March 8 and 9 with Daytona Vintage Supercross being held Tuesday, March 10 alongside AMA Pro ATV racing.

MX vs ATV All Out will be onsite with set with a gaming station available for riders, their families and fans. MX vs ATV All Out is a whole off-road racing and lifestyle experience from creating your own private compound to riding across massive environments, and still being able to compete throughout  the best series events.

The franchise was created by Rainbow Studios and dates back to 2005 when MX vs. ATV Unleashed featuring both dirt bikes and ATVs in one game was released. Then in 2018 the franchise re-built themselves from the ground up, bringing racing and off-road lifestyle gaming experience to life in MX vs ATV All Out.

"Being a part of the motocross community beyond our games is important to us. The 2020 RCSX is an amazing opportunity for us to give back to the community and support amateur Motocross riders from all ages, walks of life and skill levels," said Lenore Gilbert, CEO Rainbow Studios.

Pre-Registration for RCSX, DVSX and ATVSX are open until March 3, 2020. Click HERE and follow the directions to pre-register for the event, and purchase your admission and camping tickets.

For more information on the Ricky Carmichael Daytona Supercross, visit the series official website at www.racedaytona.com or call (304) 284-0101. Join the conversation on the event’s social media channels, along with receiving the most up-to-date news and exclusive content. 

Read Now
April 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now