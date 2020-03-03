MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—Ricky Carmichael Daytona Amateur Supercross (RCSX) is excited to announce MX vs ATV All Out as the new title sponsor for the 11th Annual RCSX event held in conjunction with Daytona Bike Week inside Daytona International Speedway. RCSX will take place March 8 and 9 with Daytona Vintage Supercross being held Tuesday, March 10 alongside AMA Pro ATV racing.

MX vs ATV All Out will be onsite with set with a gaming station available for riders, their families and fans. MX vs ATV All Out is a whole off-road racing and lifestyle experience from creating your own private compound to riding across massive environments, and still being able to compete throughout the best series events.

The franchise was created by Rainbow Studios and dates back to 2005 when MX vs. ATV Unleashed featuring both dirt bikes and ATVs in one game was released. Then in 2018 the franchise re-built themselves from the ground up, bringing racing and off-road lifestyle gaming experience to life in MX vs ATV All Out.