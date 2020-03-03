Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Full Schedule

Kyle Cunningham Suffers AC Separation at Atlanta Supercross

March 3, 2020 3:40pm | by:
Kyle Cunningham Suffers AC Separation at Atlanta Supercross

Kyle Cunningham announced via his Instagram today that he will be missing some races in the near future in order to heal an AC separation in his left shoulder after crashing in the main event in Atlanta.

The HEP Suzuki rider is 22nd in the points standings but will likely miss much of the remaining rounds of supercross.

Here is the full update from Kyle himself:

Read Now
April 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now