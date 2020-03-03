Kyle Cunningham Suffers AC Separation at Atlanta Supercross
Kyle Cunningham announced via his Instagram today that he will be missing some races in the near future in order to heal an AC separation in his left shoulder after crashing in the main event in Atlanta.
The HEP Suzuki rider is 22nd in the points standings but will likely miss much of the remaining rounds of supercross.
Here is the full update from Kyle himself:
View this post on Instagram
I just wanted to update everyone after the big crash in Atlanta. I feel things were finally coming together but we all know this happens in racing sometimes ? Unfortunately I sustained an ac separation to my left shoulder, it could’ve been worse but it is going to take some time to heal. Luckily no surgery is needed though. I will continue to update everyone throughout the recovery and I will be doing everything I can to be back at the races as soon as this injury allows. I want to give a huge thanks to my whole team and all of those who support me! ?? @HEPMotorsports