MORGANTOWN, W.Va—Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, welcomes Monster Energy Factory Yamaha’s Aaron Plessinger as the Grand Marshal of this year’s Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC. Plessinger was a four-time Youth GNCC Champion and the 2018 250 Class Pro Motocross and 250SX West Region Champion.

Plessinger will be onsite Sunday for the Wild Boar GNCC motorcycle racing after running in the Daytona Supercross on Saturday evening. Plessinger will be aiming to talk to the youth motorcycle racers as they complete the 8 a.m. youth race and during their podium celebrations, while he will also take part in the 11 a.m. autograph session on bike pro row signing special limited edition posters. Throughout the day Plessinger will be in the facility bench racing with racers and fans, and even helping out RacerTV with their GNCC LIVE coverage.

“I am really excited to be the Grand Marshal of this event,” said Aaron Plessinger. “I have so many great memories of my time in this series and many of the skills I learned then, I use today! I am looking forward to seeing some friends and past competitors as well as cheering on all the Blu Cru riders.”

Plessinger has a rich background in GNCC Racing. His father, Scott Plessinger, earned the 1994 and 1995 GNCC National Championships and sits seventh on the Bike Overall Wins list. Plessinger grew up racing the GNCC series and earned four youth championships; 2006–65cc (7-9), 2007–85cc (7-11), 2008–85cc (7-11), and 2009–Super Mini (12-13).

After switching his focus to motocross and supercross racing, Plessinger still found time to attend select GNCC events. In 2011, Plessinger headed to Florida’s River Ranch GNCC and Steele Creek GNCC earning the overall amateur award at each race. In 2012, he would head to Georgia for The General GNCC and another stop at Steele Creek, again earning the amateur overall award at both.