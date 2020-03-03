Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
GNCC Welcomes Aaron Plessinger as Wild Boar GNCC Grand Marshal

MORGANTOWN, W.Va—Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, welcomes Monster Energy Factory Yamaha’s Aaron Plessinger as the Grand Marshal of this year’s Moose Racing Wild Boar GNCC. Plessinger was a four-time Youth GNCC Champion and the 2018 250 Class Pro Motocross and 250SX West Region Champion.

Plessinger will be onsite Sunday for the Wild Boar GNCC motorcycle racing after running in the Daytona Supercross on Saturday evening. Plessinger will be aiming to talk to the youth motorcycle racers as they complete the 8 a.m. youth race and during their podium celebrations, while he will also take part in the 11 a.m. autograph session on bike pro row signing special limited edition posters. Throughout the day Plessinger will be in the facility bench racing with racers and fans, and even helping out RacerTV with their GNCC LIVE coverage.

“I am really excited to be the Grand Marshal of this event,” said Aaron Plessinger. “I have so many great memories of my time in this series and many of the skills I learned then, I use today! I am looking forward to seeing some friends and past competitors as well as cheering on all the Blu Cru riders.”

Plessinger has a rich background in GNCC Racing. His father, Scott Plessinger, earned the 1994 and 1995 GNCC National Championships and sits seventh on the Bike Overall Wins list. Plessinger grew up racing the GNCC series and earned four youth championships; 2006–65cc (7-9), 2007–85cc (7-11), 2008–85cc (7-11), and 2009–Super Mini (12-13).

After switching his focus to motocross and supercross racing, Plessinger still found time to attend select GNCC events. In 2011, Plessinger headed to Florida’s River Ranch GNCC and Steele Creek GNCC earning the overall amateur award at each race. In 2012, he would head to Georgia for The General GNCC and another stop at Steele Creek, again earning the amateur overall award at both.

Plessinger will head to Palatka on Sunday for the Wild Boar GNCC. Plessinger will greet youth riders at the finish line, and take part in the autograph signing from 11 - 11:30 a.m.
Coming back in 2013, Plessinger found himself in the XC2 class and at Steele Creek he took his first class win and finished an amazing fourth overall in a hard-fought battle to the finish with 2012 XC2 class champion, Jason Thomas. Plessinger’s 2013 victory can be seen in the original television episode, now available from RacerTV. Plessinger is currently competing in the 450 class where he is tied for 11th in the 450SX supercross points standings.

For more information on the GNCC series, visit the official website at www.gnccracing.com or call (304) 284-0084. Join the conversation on the series Facebook page, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and be sure to always hashtag #GNCC.

