The cliché phrase (coined by Ricky Carmichael in his racing days) is that the series begins in Daytona, but statistics prove otherwise. Only once in the last 20 years has the points leader after Daytona failed to win the championship (Chad Reed was points leader in 2009, but James Stewart won the title. You can uncover more Daytona points leader stats from Clinton Fowler at PulpMX, who discovered only three post-Daytona points lead changes in 30 years).

Further, Carmichael himself can thank his pre-Daytona points lead for some titles, such as in 2003, when Reed won every single race after Daytona, but was already too far back in points to get the championship.

While math and momentum tend to create an obvious championship favorite by the halfway point, the narrative is different this year. Ken Roczen’s big win in Atlanta rendered that script useless. Eli Tomac built a championship case with four wins in the first eight races of 2020, but Roczen snapped that on Saturday, and now they’re literally tied for the series’ lead right now. Tied!