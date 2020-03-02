When the 450SX main event got underway, Ken Roczen took the lead and never looked back as chaos ensued behind him. Eli Tomac went hard into Blake Baggett in a turn and took them both out, dropping them to the back of the pack as Martin Davalos, Justin Hill, and Vince Friese were running second, third, and forth until past the halfway point. Eventually, Justin Barcia charged through to take over second and a last-lap pass from Cooper Webb on Davalos gave the defending champion a podium finish just a week after he slammed hard onto the floor in AT&T Stadium. Tomac managed to charge to a fourth-place finish—only 0.522 seconds behind Webb—so he and Roczen share the points lead through nine rounds at 200 apiece. Both will enter the 50th Daytona Supercross with red backgrounds but only one will leave with them.

You can watch highlights below. Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.