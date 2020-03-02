Watch: Atlanta Highlights
The 250SX East Region main event saw another battle between RJ Hampshire and Chase Sexton similar to what happened in their heat race earlier in the night. Hampshire was leading the class until Sexton caught the Husqvarna racer, put a block-pass on him, and then continued on his way to the checkered flag. Behind them, Shane McElrath and Jordon Smith had quiet nights to finish third and fourth, respectively, as GEICO Honda rookie Jo Shimoda earned his first top-five finish.
You can watch highlights below. Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.
When the 450SX main event got underway, Ken Roczen took the lead and never looked back as chaos ensued behind him. Eli Tomac went hard into Blake Baggett in a turn and took them both out, dropping them to the back of the pack as Martin Davalos, Justin Hill, and Vince Friese were running second, third, and forth until past the halfway point. Eventually, Justin Barcia charged through to take over second and a last-lap pass from Cooper Webb on Davalos gave the defending champion a podium finish just a week after he slammed hard onto the floor in AT&T Stadium. Tomac managed to charge to a fourth-place finish—only 0.522 seconds behind Webb—so he and Roczen share the points lead through nine rounds at 200 apiece. Both will enter the 50th Daytona Supercross with red backgrounds but only one will leave with them.