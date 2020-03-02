Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Articles
March 2, 2020 8:30am
The 250SX East Region main event saw another battle between RJ Hampshire and Chase Sexton similar to what happened in their heat race earlier in the night. Hampshire was leading the class until Sexton caught the Husqvarna racer, put a block-pass on him, and then continued on his way to the checkered flag. Behind them, Shane McElrath and Jordon Smith had quiet nights to finish third and fourth, respectively, as GEICO Honda rookie Jo Shimoda earned his first top-five finish.

You can watch highlights below. Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

When the 450SX main event got underway, Ken Roczen took the lead and never looked back as chaos ensued behind him. Eli Tomac went hard into Blake Baggett in a turn and took them both out, dropping them to the back of the pack as Martin Davalos, Justin Hill, and Vince Friese were running second, third, and forth until past the halfway point. Eventually, Justin Barcia charged through to take over second and a last-lap pass from Cooper Webb on Davalos gave the defending champion a podium finish just a week after he slammed hard onto the floor in AT&T Stadium. Tomac managed to charge to a fourth-place finish—only 0.522 seconds behind Webb—so he and Roczen share the points lead through nine rounds at 200 apiece. Both will enter the 50th Daytona Supercross with red backgrounds but only one will leave with them.

You can watch highlights below. Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

