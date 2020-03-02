Wake-Up Call

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Round 9 (of 17) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA
Atlanta - 450SX
Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Kawasaki KX450
|5
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|KTM 450 SX-F
|6
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|Honda CRF450R
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|Honda CRF450R
|9
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Husqvarna FC 450
|11
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|Husqvarna FC 450
|12
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda CRF450R
|13
|Benny Bloss
|Oak Grove, MO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|14
|Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
|Kawasaki KX450
|15
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|17
|Adam Enticknap
|Lompoc, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|18
|Daniel Herrlein
|Wheeling, WV
|KTM 450 SX-F
|19
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|KTM 450 SX-F
|20
|James Weeks
|Punta Gorda, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F
|21
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|22
|Ryan Breece
|Coeur D' Alene, ID
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Atlanta - 250SX East
Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|3
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Winchester, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|6
|Enzo Lopes
|Brazil
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX250
|8
|Nick Gaines
|Ringgold, GA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|10
|Josh Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|Yamaha YZ250F
|11
|Cedric Soubeyras
|Entraigues Sue, France
|Husqvarna FC 250
|12
|Jordan Bailey
|Orlando, FL
|Honda CRF250R
|13
|Jimmy Decotis
|Peabody, MA
|Suzuki RM-Z250
|14
|Kevin Moranz
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 250 SX-F
|15
|Hunter Sayles
|Merrill, WI
|KTM 250 SX-F
|16
|Justin Starling
|Deland, FL
|Honda CRF250R
|17
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|KTM 250 SX-F
|18
|Grant Harlan
|Justin, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|19
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|Honda CRF250R
|20
|Luke Neese
|Jamestown, NC
|Honda CRF250R
|21
|Curren Thurman
|Rosharon, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F
|22
|Lance Kobusch
|New Florence, MO
|KTM 250 SX-F
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|200
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|200
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|177
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|176
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|151
|6
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|137
|7
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|128
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|127
|9
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|116
|10
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|113
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|75
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|70
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|61
|4
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|53
|5
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|47
|6
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|44
|7
|Jo Shimoda
|Winchester, CA
|44
|8
|Josh Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|41
|9
|Enzo Lopes
|Brazil
|36
|10
|Joey Crown
|Metamora, MI
|31
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|98
|6
|Jacob Hayes
|Greensboro, NC
|89
|7
|Luke Clout
|Sydney, Australia
|83
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|82
|9
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|78
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|72
FIM Motocross World Championship
Round 1 (of 20) - MXGP of Great Britain - Matterley Basin - Winchester, United Kingdom
MXGP of Great Britain - MXGP
Matterley Basin - Winchester, United Kingdom
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|1 - 2
|KTM
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|8 - 1
|Honda
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|4 - 3
|KTM
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|2 - 8
|Yamaha
|5
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|3 - 7
|Honda
|6
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|7 - 4
|Yamaha
|7
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|5 - 5
|Kawasaki
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|6 - 6
|GasGas
|9
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|10 - 9
|Yamaha
|10
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|9 - 12
|KTM
MXGP of Great Britain - MX2
Matterley Basin - Winchester, United Kingdom
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Machine
|1
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|1 - 4
|Yamaha
|2
|Tom Vialle
|France
|6 - 1
|KTM
|3
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|3 - 3
|Kawasaki
|4
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|2 - 6
|Husqvarna
|5
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|8 - 2
|KTM
|6
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|5 - 9
|Husqvarna
|7
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|11 - 5
|Husqvarna
|8
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|9 - 11
|Kawasaki
|9
|Conrad Mewse
|United Kingdom
|4 - 17
|KTM
|10
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|14 - 7
|Kawasaki
MXGP MXGP Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jeffrey Herlings
|Netherlands
|47
|2
|Tim Gajser
|Slovenia
|38
|3
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italy
|38
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|Switzerland
|35
|5
|Mitchell Evans
|Australia
|34
|6
|Clement Desalle
|Belgium
|32
|7
|Gautier Paulin
|France
|32
|8
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Netherlands
|30
|9
|Henry Jacobi
|Germany
|23
|10
|Jorge Prado
|Spain
|21
MXGP MX2 Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|Belgium
|43
|2
|Mikkel Haarup
|Denmark
|40
|3
|Tom Vialle
|France
|40
|4
|Jed Beaton
|Australia
|37
|5
|Rene Hofer
|Austria
|35
|6
|Alberto Forato
|Italy
|28
|7
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Denmark
|26
|8
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|Netherlands
|22
|9
|Conrad Mewse
|United Kingdom
|22
|10
|Mathys Boisrame
|France
|21
Other Championship Standings
GNCC Racing
Through Round 1 (of 13)
GNCC Overall Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|30
|2
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|25
|3
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|21
|4
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|18
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|16
|6
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|15
|7
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|14
|8
|Layne Michael
|Fairmont, WV
|13
|9
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|12
|10
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|11
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|30
|2
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|25
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|21
|4
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|18
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Australia
|16
|6
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|15
|7
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|14
|8
|Ryder Leblond
|New Florence, PA
|13
|9
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|12
|10
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT
|11
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|30
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|25
|3
|Cole Mattison
|Inman, SC
|21
|4
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|18
|5
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|16
|6
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|15
|7
|Logan Kittock
|Farmington, MN
|14
|8
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|13
|9
|Dylan Zimpel
|Iron Station, NC
|12
|10
|Joseph Ferraro
|West Creek, NJ
|11
GNCC WXC Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|30
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|25
|3
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|21
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|18
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|16
|6
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|15
|7
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|14
|8
|Allie Spurgeon
|Double Oak, TX
|13
|9
|Alli Phillips
|Laurens, SC
|12
|10
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|11
WORCS
Through Round 2
Pro MC Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|50
|2nd
|Austin Walton
|Husqvarna
|37
|3rd
|Dante Oliveira
|Husqvarna
|34
|4th
|Cole Martinez
|Honda
|33
|5th
|Trevor Stewart
|Honda
|31
FMF Indoor MX Championship
Through Round 14
Precision Electrical 250 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|210
|2nd
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|208
|3rd
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|190
|4th
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|185
|5th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|161
|6th
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|138
|7th
|Landen Rogers
|Honda
|119
|8th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|101
|9th
|Matthew Burkeen
|Yamaha
|94
|10th
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|85
Gripp Energy 450 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|247
|2nd
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|224
|3rd
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|208
|4th
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|200
|5th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|164
|6th
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|120
|7th
|Matthew Burkeen
|Yamaha
|104
|8th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|94
|9th
|Luke Neese
|Honda
|80
|10th
|Austin Johnson
|KTM
|77
|10th
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|77
Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 1
Pro Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|60
|2nd
|Ricky Russell
|Husqvarna
|46
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|43
|4th
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|39
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|31
|6th
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|31
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
|28
SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 4 (of 5)
Prestige Class Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|227
|2nd
|Taddy Blazusiak
|KTM
|209
|3rd
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|192
|4th
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|161
|5th
|Blake Gutzeit
|KTM
|112
|6th
|Pol Tarres
|Husqvarna
|107
|7th
|William Hoare
|KTM
|82
|8th
|Kevin Gallas
|Husqvarna
|79
|9th
|Tim Apolle
|Sherco
|73
|10th
|Emil Juszczak
|Beta
|63
2020 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|250 Futures
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|TBD
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|TBD
|Barcelona Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|TBD
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Kyle Peters
|AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|Ryan Breece
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|FIM Oceania Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Tim Gajser
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maxime Renaux
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Ricky Brabec
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|TBD
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|TBD
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Singles