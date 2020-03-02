Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
Full Results
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Wake-Up Call

March 2, 2020 6:30am

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Round 9 (of 17) - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

Atlanta - 450SX

- Atlanta, GA

RiderHometownMachine
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Honda CRF450R
2Justin Barcia Monroe, NY Yamaha YZ450F
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC KTM 450 SX-F
4Eli Tomac Cortez, CO Kawasaki KX450
5Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador KTM 450 SX-F
6Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR Honda CRF450R
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH Yamaha YZ450F
8Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL Honda CRF450R
9Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO Honda CRF450R
10Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom Husqvarna FC 450
11Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM Husqvarna FC 450
12Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA Honda CRF450R
13Benny Bloss Oak Grove, MO Yamaha YZ450F
14Tyler Bowers Danville, KY Kawasaki KX450
15Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia Honda CRF450R
16Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL Yamaha YZ450F
17Adam Enticknap Lompoc, CA Suzuki RM-Z450
18Daniel Herrlein Wheeling, WV KTM 450 SX-F
19Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA KTM 450 SX-F
20James Weeks Punta Gorda, FL Yamaha YZ450F
21Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX Suzuki RM-Z450
22Ryan Breece Coeur D' Alene, ID Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

Atlanta - 250SX East

- Atlanta, GA

RiderHometownMachine
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL Honda CRF250R
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL Husqvarna FC 250
3Shane McElrath Canton, NC Yamaha YZ250F
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC Kawasaki KX250
5Jo Shimoda Winchester, CA Honda CRF250R
6Enzo Lopes Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
7Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT Kawasaki KX250
8Nick Gaines Ringgold, GA Yamaha YZ250F
9Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL Husqvarna FC 250
10Josh Hill Yoncalla, OR Yamaha YZ250F
11Cedric Soubeyras Entraigues Sue, France Husqvarna FC 250
12Jordan Bailey Orlando, FL Honda CRF250R
13Jimmy Decotis Peabody, MA Suzuki RM-Z250
14Kevin Moranz Topeka, KS KTM 250 SX-F
15Hunter Sayles Merrill, WI KTM 250 SX-F
16Justin Starling Deland, FL Honda CRF250R
17Pierce Brown Sandy, UT KTM 250 SX-F
18Grant Harlan Justin, TX Honda CRF250R
19Jeremy Martin Millville, MN Honda CRF250R
20 Jamestown, NC Honda CRF250R
21Curren Thurman Rosharon, TX KTM 250 SX-F
22 New Florence, MO KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany200
2Eli Tomac Cortez, CO200
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY177
4Cooper Webb Newport, NC176
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM151
6Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL137
7Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL128
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR127
9Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA116
10Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom113
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL75
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC70
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL61
4Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT53
5Jordon Smith Belmont, NC47
6Jeremy Martin Millville, MN44
7Jo Shimoda Winchester, CA44
8Josh Hill Yoncalla, OR41
9Enzo Lopes Brazil36
10Joey Crown Metamora, MI31
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France135
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY128
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO122
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ110
5Alex Martin Millville, MN98
6Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC89
7Luke Clout Sydney, Australia83
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA82
9Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA78
10Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX72
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

Round 1 (of 20) - MXGP of Great Britain - Matterley Basin - Winchester, United Kingdom

MXGP of Great Britain - MXGP

- Winchester, United Kingdom

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands1 - 2 KTM
2Tim Gajser Slovenia8 - 1 Honda
3Antonio Cairoli Italy4 - 3 KTM
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland2 - 8 Yamaha
5Mitchell Evans Australia3 - 7 Honda
6Gautier Paulin France7 - 4 Yamaha
7Clement Desalle Belgium5 - 5 Kawasaki
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands6 - 6 GasGas
9Henry Jacobi Germany10 - 9 Yamaha
10Jorge Prado Spain9 - 12 KTM
Full Results

MXGP of Great Britain - MX2

- Winchester, United Kingdom

RiderHometown Motos Machine
1Jago Geerts Belgium1 - 4 Yamaha
2Tom Vialle France6 - 1 KTM
3Mikkel Haarup Denmark3 - 3 Kawasaki
4Jed Beaton Australia2 - 6 Husqvarna
5Rene Hofer Austria8 - 2 KTM
6Alberto Forato Italy5 - 9 Husqvarna
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark11 - 5 Husqvarna
8Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands9 - 11 Kawasaki
9Conrad Mewse United Kingdom4 - 17 KTM
10Mathys Boisrame France14 - 7 Kawasaki
Full Results

MXGP MXGP Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Jeffrey Herlings Netherlands47
2Tim Gajser Slovenia38
3Antonio Cairoli Italy38
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland35
5Mitchell Evans Australia34
6Clement Desalle Belgium32
7Gautier Paulin France32
8Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands30
9Henry Jacobi Germany23
10Jorge Prado Spain21
Full Standings

MXGP MX2 Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium43
2Mikkel Haarup Denmark40
3Tom Vialle France40
4Jed Beaton Australia37
5Rene Hofer Austria35
6Alberto Forato Italy28
7Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark26
8Roan Van De Moosdijk Netherlands22
9Conrad Mewse United Kingdom22
10Mathys Boisrame France21
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

GNCC Racing 

Through Round 1 (of 13)

GNCC Overall Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC30
2Ricky Russell Duvall, WA25
3Josh Strang Australia21
4Steward Baylor Belton, SC18
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN16
6 Cookeville, TN15
7Grant Baylor Belton, SC14
8Layne Michael Fairmont, WV13
9Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA12
10Craig Delong Morgantown, PA11
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN30
2Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA25
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA21
4 Landrum, SC18
5 Australia16
6Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL15
7 New Zealand14
8 New Florence, PA13
9 Tamaqua, PA12
10 Bennington, VT11
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1 Sumter, SC30
2 Travelers Rest, SC25
3 Inman, SC21
4 Columbia Heights, MN18
5 Lynnville, IN16
6 West Sunbury, PA15
7 Farmington, MN14
8 Gillett, PA13
9 Iron Station, NC12
10 West Creek, NJ11
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH30
2Tayla Jones Australia25
3 New Zealand21
4 Barons, AB18
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN16
6Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC15
7 Mchenry, MD14
8 Double Oak, TX13
9 Laurens, SC12
10 Buskirk, NY11
Full Standings

WORCS

Through Round 2 

Pro MC Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM50
2ndAustin Walton Husqvarna37
3rdDante OliveiraHusqvarna34
4thCole MartinezHonda33
5thTrevor StewartHonda31

FMF Indoor MX Championship

Through Round 14

Precision Electrical 250 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stKyle BittermanKawasaki210
2ndRobbie HortonHonda208
3rdNick GainesYamaha190
4thCody VanbuskirkKTM185
5thCaleb Carter KTM161
6thMarshal WeltinKawasaki138
7thLanden RogersHonda119
8thHayden HefnerKTM101
9thMatthew BurkeenYamaha94
10thTravis SewellKawasaki85

Gripp Energy 450 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stRobbie HortonHonda247
2ndCody VanbuskirkKTM224
3rdNick GainesYamaha208
4thKyle BittermanKawasaki200
5thCaleb CarterKTM164
6thMarshal WeltinKawasaki120
7thMatthew BurkeenYamaha104
8thHayden HefnerKTM94
9thLuke NeeseHonda80
10thAustin JohnsonKTM77
10thTravis SewellKawasaki77

Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 1

Pro Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stKailub RussellKTM60
2ndRicky RussellHusqvarna46
3rdLayne MichaelYamaha43
4thJosh StrangKawasaki39
5thLiam DraperKTM31
6thCraig DelongHusqvarna31
7thJordan AshburnKawasaki28

SuperEnduro World Championship

Through Round 4 (of 5)

Prestige Class Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stBilly BoltHusqvarna227
2ndTaddy BlazusiakKTM209
3rdJonny WalkerKTM192
4thAlfredo Gomez Husqvarna161
5thBlake Gutzeit KTM112
6thPol TarresHusqvarna107
7thWilliam HoareKTM82
8thKevin GallasHusqvarna79
9thTim ApolleSherco73
10thEmil JuszczakBeta63

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
TBDHawaiian SupercrossPro
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Kyle PetersAMA Kicker Arenacross SeriesPro National Champion
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Tim GajserItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maxime RenauxItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
TBDSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDErzberg RodeoBike
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
TBDX Games NorwayBest Whip
TBDX Games NorwayBest Trick
TBDX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

