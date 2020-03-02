You spent a lot of the race kind of by yourself there in second. There wasn’t much pressure for a while. What runs through your mind at that point? I’m sure you were thinking someone eventually was going to get here and challenge you. What do you think about to try to stay focused?

I didn’t look back because I’ve learned throughout my whole years don’t look back. [I was trying to] Look at Kenny. Kenny was at another level. I think it would have been hard to catch him even if those guys started with him. He was just riding so good. The way I’m looking at this race is trying to stay near him a little bit and not think about what was going on behind me. Whatever you can do to stay close to Kenny. Obviously he got [way from] me. I was by myself. I had some pressure from some Honda guys, and I don't know who else. But I felt like they weren't really coming at me, showing the wheel. I just told myself ride strong, ride this pace. If they’re going to come, they’re going to be pushing it a little more than me. So I think I was smart. I think the track was really difficult. It was hard to charge and be aggressive. There was a lot of carnage behind me. So obviously a good start really definitely helped me.

Everybody is saying how the track was slick in some spots, soft in others. It was a track where the mistake could have come very easily. The sand section got super rough. There was a huge bump coming out of the sand. It was really slick into the triple. So there was a lot of opportunities for a lot of mistakes. I’m sure a lot of the riders said by the mechanics’ area was super slick. You’re finding traction but then you’re trying to set up your bike a little softer to get more traction but then you’re running into a lot of G-outs and ruts in the transitions. It was definitely a challenging track. A lot of 90’s [degree turns] and coming out of the tunnel was really awkward too. We just made it work. I think the best nights is when you overcome the struggle throughout the whole day. I feel like we did that today.

Obviously you’re doing twenty-minute motos at home, I’m sure, but how different did you feel physically or even mentally fifteen minutes into the race compared to a moto at home?

It’s totally different. I think it’s more mentally. There’s so much going on and there’s so much pressure. I think I looked at the clock with three minutes to go, and my mechanic told me two laps to go, three laps to go. I think it’s just mentally a little more exhausting. Over there you’re just kind of more in the zone, a little more relaxed. Here you just have so much pressure coming from everywhere. You know that somebody is going to come at you. So I think physically to be honest with you, I did tighten up a little bit but physically heart-rate wise I think I was really good. We’ve put a really good off-season. We did the race in Geneva. That helped me a lot. I think getting a little more comfortable with the bike and I think starts. This class being so deep with so many champions, if you don’t get in the top five out there trying to battle with them, it’s hard to catch up.