Rounds ten and eleven took place this past weekend at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah..

For the first time this series, the top spot on the podium went to someone other than Kyle Peters or Jace Owen in the 250 Pro and 450 Pro Sport classes on both Friday and Saturday night. However, Peters came into the weekend knowing he could clinch the championship by just finishing on the podium in the aforementioned classes. Peters raced all weekend with an injured wrist and was unable to secure first place in any of his finishes, but he was able to secure the AMA Arenacross National Championship title on Saturday night.

Round Ten of the 2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series took place on Friday, February 28th at the Maverik Center.

The 250 Pro Sport heat races kicked off the show on Friday and Gared Steinke came out hot and heavy and secured the first place spot, followed by Kyle Peters (2nd) and series newcomer, Geran Stapleton (3rd). Kyle Bitterman got the top spot in heat two, followed by series newcomer, Tod Bannister in second, and Darian Sanayei in third.

The first heat of the 450 Pro Sport class was won by Darian Sanayei, with Kyle Peters right behind (2nd) and Gared Steinke finishing third. Kyle Bitterman took the second heat ahead of Geran Stapleton (2nd) and Skyler Adams (3rd).

The 250 Pro Main brought a lot of action on Friday night. Bitterman came out strong and took an early lead in the race, but fell to the back of the pack after getting tangled up with a tuff block cover a few laps in. Sanayei took the lead at that point, but ended up going down in the middle of the race after making contact with the wall. Gared Steinke and Kyle Peters, who had been battling one another all race, then took the top two spots in the race and stayed within a second of one another until the very end. Steinke ended up securing the victory, his first of the Kicker Arenacross series. Peters came in second followed by Skyler Adams in third. This was Adams first podium finish of the series. Bitterman managed to make his way from the back of the pack to finish fifth overall.