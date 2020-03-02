Results Archive
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Supercross
Atlanta
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Justin Barcia
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Shane McElrath
MXGP of
Great Britain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Antonio Cairoli
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Upcoming
GNCC
The General
Sat Mar 14
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 14
Deals of the Week: March 2, 2020

March 2, 2020 10:05am

Welcome to Deals of the Week here at Racer X Online. Each week, we'll link you to some products from our affiliates (Disclaimer: If you use the affiliate links from this article, we earn a small percentage of the sales.) that are offering specials on these items. These deals are a great way to save a little cash while still purchasing some top of the line equipment, gear or hard parts. Check back each week to see new deals!

This week, MotoSport.com brings you the Seven Dot T-Shirt, the FMF Factory 4.1 RCT Slip-On Exhaust, and Alpinestars 2019 Tech-7 Boots all with discounted prices. We also have a deal on the Racer X High Point Raceway 3/4 Sleeve Raglan shirt this week. Click the products below and order today!

Seven Dot T-Shirt

$14.99 - $22.50* - Up to 10% off

Seven gear evolved from James Stewart's desire to develop sports-driven performance gear, Seven is redefining limits.

  • Super soft cotton / polyester blend.
  • Premium fit.
  • Plastisol screen-printed artwork.

SHOP NOW

*Prices may vary depending on the shirt. Check website for details.

FMF Factory 4.1 RCT Slip-On Exhaust

$449.99 - 10% off

The Factory 4.1 RCT incorporates the latest in FMF Resonance Chamber Technology both internally and externally. It starts at the center with a new core - a patent pending shape enhances and refines the exhaust pressure wave for optimal power output while lowering the sound level. In addition, it achieves a shorter overall length that is less susceptible to crash damage and complementary to the Factory Forward Engineering - moving the muffler(s) closer to the motor to centralize mass. Visible changes to the exterior include a redesigned canister to increase internal capacity for the maximum volume of packing material. The packing itself was not overlooked - a proprietary blend formulated for superior durability and sound attenuation. The final component is a new rear endcap engineered for simple tuning adjustments incorporating a snap ring feature to secure the standard and optional inserts.

SHOP NOW

Alpinestars 2019 Tech-7 Boots

$279.00 - $369.95** - UP TO 25% OFF

The revolutionized Tech 7 MX boot incorporates innovative materials and technology in a completely new design for a lighter, more anatomically-profiled performer. This C.E. Certified boot promotes core stability and flex via a biomechanical pivot while offering excellent ankle protection. The boot chassis has been designed to give complete feel and optimized interaction with bike controls, while the innovative buckle system allows easy, precise closure.

SHOP NOW

**Prices may vary depending on boot size and style. Check website for details.

HIGH POINT RACEWAY 3/4 SLEEVE RAGLAN

$20.00 - 42% off

This shirt is made from 50% Polyester, 25% Rayon, and 25% Cotton.

SHOP NOW

