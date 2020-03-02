Deals of the Week: March 2, 2020

Welcome to Deals of the Week here at Racer X Online. Each week, we'll link you to some products from our affiliates (Disclaimer: If you use the affiliate links from this article, we earn a small percentage of the sales.) that are offering specials on these items. These deals are a great way to save a little cash while still purchasing some top of the line equipment, gear or hard parts. Check back each week to see new deals!

This week, MotoSport.com brings you the Seven Dot T-Shirt, the FMF Factory 4.1 RCT Slip-On Exhaust, and Alpinestars 2019 Tech-7 Boots all with discounted prices. We also have a deal on the Racer X High Point Raceway 3/4 Sleeve Raglan shirt this week. Click the products below and order today!

Seven Dot T-Shirt

$14.99 - $22.50* - Up to 10% off