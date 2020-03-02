Pumped or bummed for Marty [Martin Davalos]?

I think he has to be pumped. The most unfortunate aspect of his race is that he had, of all people, Cooper Webb and Eli Tomac to fend off on the last lap. Could you think of a worse scenario? Webb might be the smartest last lap rider I have ever seen and Tomac is some sort of fitness robot at the end of races. Marty rode great, got a top five, and should be very proud of that. He didn’t crash, either, which was something he was unable to say leaving Arlington (much to the dismay of my fantasy team).

Take us through Eli Tomac’s pass attempts on Justin Barcia and Blake Baggett.

This back and forth with Barcia has been an ongoing saga. It’s not really doing either of them any favors, either. For Tomac, he should be hoping to avoid any drama whatsoever. Clean weekends with podium points is the name of the game. Smashing yourself into a heap of motorcycle chaos isn’t usually a championship recipe. Barcia might be the last person I would want owing me one (nod to JA21 here too). This isn’t over I would guess but if I am Tomac, I would try to avoid any run-ins with one of the best to play the contact game.

With Baggett, Tomac got impatient, plain and simple. He saw Kenny disappearing and was having a hard time moving forward. The track was very difficult to pass which made the start crucial. He blew the start and then panicked. He made an aggressive pass on Barcia, too, so he knew he needed to get away before Barcia tried to pay him back. That led to a pass on Baggett when he didn’t have the angle to really execute it. That caused heavy contact and at minimum, one rider was going to crash. To pull that off cleanly, he would have had to be another bike length or two ahead of his track position. His move turned into a full-on takeout and ended up taking himself down, too.

It was a pretty poor decision and was born out of the urgency he surely felt. Barcia and Anderson were forcing the issue behind him and he knew he had to move forward or face an aggressive pass attempt in literally every corner. Now, he has a very angry Blake Baggett who will be looking to repay the favor at every turn. Baggett has nothing to lose and Barcia has a lot to gain by seeing Tomac on the ground. Quite the gauntlet he will be navigating over the next few weeks.