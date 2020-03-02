The speed of former European Champion Mathys Boisrame, another Australian hotshot in Jed Beaton and Red Bull KTM debutant Rene Hofer (who led 10 of 13 laps in the second moto and finished fifth overall in his first race as full-time member of the factory squad) reinforced the exciting rude health of the category. Vialle in particular should have gone 1-1 on the day at a circuit where he toasted his maiden podium appearance almost twelve months previously as a rookie. It was also ominous for the opposition that Hofer’s strong mentality created another sight of a KTM 1-2 in the second moto. “It is only the start of my second year and it was the first time I had really been out in the front like that,” Vialle said afterwards. “It was a stupid mistake and normally I wouldn’t have jumped in that situation, but I thought it was OK. I landed short and stopped the bike. My hands were a bit painful and I was wondering whether I could ride well in the second one but after the sighting lap it was OK.”

Credit to Maddii Husqvarna’s Alberto Forato – one of most colourful riders in the paddock – for his 6th overall amongst the factory teams. The robust Italian suffers with starts (and had been using Tim Gajser’s old tactic of training with a 450 during pre-season before jumping on his race bike) but charged like Matterley was his last GP. The nineteen-year old is also missing valuable prep time courtesy of a broken lower right leg that set his timetable back for his first full Grand Prix season. Talk about an underdog. Forato will very quickly be gaining hero status at this rate.

4. (Not) Rotten in Denmark?

MX2 championship favourite Rockstar Energy Husqvarna’s Thomas Kjer Olsen made his first race outing of 2020 after a wrist injury had left the tall Dane in limbo during the final important few weeks of pre-season. A nervy and lacklustre 11th in the first moto led onto a more customary display to 5th in the second. ‘TKO’ has classified 3rd, 3rd and 2nd in his three seasons in the class and this year will be crucial, not only for his title credentials and questioning over where he can make the last final hurdle but also for the link into MXGP and where he could fit his sizeable frame among the factory fabric.

With Olsen mired in the top ten it was left to countryman Mikkel Haarup to maintain Denmark’s podium presence. The eighteen-year old showed Olsen-esque consistency with his 3-3. Previously a rider who shone in spurts during EMX125 and 250 graduation steps, Matterley was a statement of intent by the F&H Kawasaki man. In fact, his maturation and competitiveness combined with the top ten pace of Boisrame and the lingering EMX250 Champion, Roan Van De Moosdijk (8th overall) meant that the Dutch crew had been doing their homework during the winter. Former GP winner Marc De Reuver’s latest students are burning with potential.