Everything broke right for Chase Sexton last year. Austin Forkner’s knee injury opened the door for the 250SX East Region Championship, and Sexton outdueled Justin Cooper to claim the title with just one victory for the season. Hey, the championship bonus pays out the same regardless of wins, and then Sexton found himself in an even better slot when the Honda HRC factory team decided to upgrade him early. The squad announced it would move Sexton to the 450 class for 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship and then Monster Energy AMA Supercross for 2021.

It’s a perfect fit, as Sexton already rides with his soon-to-be 450 teammate Ken Roczen. However, such good fortune is rare. Guaranteed 450 deals are the stuff dreams are made of for many 250 riders (example: if Shane McElrath doesn’t win a title this year—or even if he does—what 450 team has a slot for him?). Sexton only turned 20 last September, and he had a 450 deal in place with just one 250 race win on his resume. As such, there were probably more than a few 250 racers feeling a little jealous. He has the security they all want. Because of that, the number-one on his jersey represents an even bigger target than usual.