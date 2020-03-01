Weege Show: Atlanta Post Race Walk and Talk

Jason Weigandt chats up the pits after a pivotal round of Monster Energy Supercross in Atlanta, Georgia. After Eli Tomac grabbed momentum and the points lead with back-to-back wins, it was key for someone to step up reset the storylines. Could anyone do it?

Each week Race Tech will be giving away a Race Tech Gold Valve Kit and Swag Bag. Visit www.racetech.com/contest/weegeshow for your chance to win. Race Tech Gold Valves provide a plush feel with drastically improved bottoming resistance and increased traction. One hundred percent guaranteed and made in the USA.