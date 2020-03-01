Let’s change the championship conversation for just a moment in Monster Energy AMA Supercross an FIM World Championship, because Ken Roczen just made a statement via a dominant performance at round nine of the season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kenny crushed it, and when you combine that with a tough night for Eli Tomac (early crash, late rally back to fourth) the Honda man has changed the narrative both figuratively and scientifically. Kenny grabbed momentum and also erased his points deficit, and now he and Tomac are tied at the top of the standings heading to Daytona.

“That was the goal for me, we had to do something because obviously with him [Tomac] clicking off wins…I have to win, there’s no way around it,” said Roczen, who led from start to finish. “Getting good starts is definitely key. So we had to get up front. Obviously we want to win any weekend. I wasn’t stressing anything because it was only seven points [gap to Tomac entering the race] but we didn’t want that gap to get any bigger.

“I think it [the red plate] looks good on my bike—obviously it looks good to have it on any bike but I really like the all red,” Roczen added. “This win was super important to us. I’m glad we pulled it off. And the wins are super fun and they get addicting. It was just our night. I gelled really well with the bike. I had no complaints there and didn’t change anything. The season is still long, but the last few rounds have been tough. I just wasn’t myself. We minimized the damage on those days, but tonight, we won and this is awesome.”