Race Day Feed, coming to you from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

MORNING REPORT

The track is hard and borderline slick here, yet another signal that the old Atlanta, soft and rutted, is long gone. We talked to Blake Baggett about it and he said there won't be any ruts out there tonight. For the moment, traction remains and the track looks pretty good, with a few options that work. We're impressed that the split lane near the finish is actually working, riders used both lanes in the free practice.

Cooper Webb looked good in the free practice despite coming in after so many injuries from last week's big crash in Arlington. He spent the majority of the free practice following Eli Tomac lap after lap.

Ken Roczen looked fast yesterday in press day and again today, topping the free practice session. Justin Barcia jumped up to second late with Tomac third.

Some late injury news here: Isaac Teasdale has a torn MCL from a crash last week and the JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki rider is out. Joey Crown crashed on press day yesterday and is out with a broken collarbone. For the rest of the injury tales for this weekend, go to the Injury Report.