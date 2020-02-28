Results Archive
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Feb 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Mar 1
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Zach Osborne Injured During Practice Crash This Week

February 28, 2020 12:00pm | by:
Rockstar Energy Husqvarna announced that Zach Osborne was injured in a practice crash this week that will leave him sidelined for the foreseeable future. The two-time 250SX East Region class champion sits 10th in points after eight rounds of the 2020 championship but will miss time after sustaining a broken rib, two bruised lungs, and a sprained wrist while training in Florida.

The team released this statement:

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne was injured during a practice crash in Florida this week following Round 8 of the 2020 AMA Supercross World Championship Series. Osborne suffered a broken rib, two bruised lungs and a sprained wrist. His return to racing is yet to be determined as he assesses the proper recovery time for his injuries.

“I’m really gutted with the timing of this incident but very grateful that my injuries were minor considering the hit that I took," Osborne said. “It’s been a very tough start to the season for me and my team has been so awesome in picking me back up as they always do. This is just a bump in the road and I will be back as soon as I’m back to 100% and can reach my full potential again.”

Round 9 of the 2020 AMA Supercross World Championship Series will take place this Saturday, February 29 in Atlanta, Georgia where Osborne’s Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammates will line up inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

