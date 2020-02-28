Rockstar Energy Husqvarna announced that Zach Osborne was injured in a practice crash this week that will leave him sidelined for the foreseeable future. The two-time 250SX East Region class champion sits 10th in points after eight rounds of the 2020 championship but will miss time after sustaining a broken rib, two bruised lungs, and a sprained wrist while training in Florida.

The team released this statement:

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Zach Osborne was injured during a practice crash in Florida this week following Round 8 of the 2020 AMA Supercross World Championship Series. Osborne suffered a broken rib, two bruised lungs and a sprained wrist. His return to racing is yet to be determined as he assesses the proper recovery time for his injuries.

“I’m really gutted with the timing of this incident but very grateful that my injuries were minor considering the hit that I took," Osborne said. “It’s been a very tough start to the season for me and my team has been so awesome in picking me back up as they always do. This is just a bump in the road and I will be back as soon as I’m back to 100% and can reach my full potential again.”

Round 9 of the 2020 AMA Supercross World Championship Series will take place this Saturday, February 29 in Atlanta, Georgia where Osborne’s Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammates will line up inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.