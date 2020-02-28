Weege Show: Atlanta Supercross Walk and Talk Preview

Jason Weigandt chats with Cooper Webb and Martin Davalos after their rough nights last weekend in Arlington, while riders like Ken Roczen, Justin Brayton, Chad Reed and Justin Barcia take to the Atlanta track.

Could this round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross an FIM World Championship be the most critical of all? Eli Tomac is rolling on four wins and the points lead in advance of Daytona, a race where he normally performs well. Atlanta provides the chance for others to try to take momentum back.

