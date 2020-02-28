Results Archive
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Feb 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Mar 1
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Atlanta Supercross Walk and Talk Preview

February 28, 2020 5:35pm | by:
Weege Show: Atlanta Supercross Walk and Talk Preview

Jason Weigandt chats with Cooper Webb and Martin Davalos after their rough nights last weekend in Arlington, while riders like Ken Roczen, Justin Brayton, Chad Reed and Justin Barcia take to the Atlanta track.

Could this round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross an FIM World Championship be the most critical of all? Eli Tomac is rolling on four wins and the points lead in advance of Daytona, a race where he normally performs well. Atlanta provides the chance for others to try to take momentum back.

Each week Race Tech will be giving away a Race Tech Gold Valve Kit and Swag Bag. Visit www.racetech.com/contest/weegeshow for your chance to win. Race Tech Gold Valves provide a plush feel with drastically improved bottoming resistance and increased traction. One hundred percent guaranteed and made in the USA.

Read Now
