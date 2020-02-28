HONDA SR MOTOBLOUZ

#89 – Jeremy Van Horebeek | 2019: 8TH

The Jerryman nearly retired from racing in 2018 when his Yamaha contract ended but he has revitalized his career with the small French team.

#92 – Valentin Guillod | 2019: 38TH

Once the fastest Swiss rider in the world, Guillod only raced the MXGP of Germany last year. He’s back on the gate to give it a full go this year.

GEBBEN VAN VENROOY YAMAHA RACING

#10 – Calvin Vlaanderen | 2019: 8TH in MX2

It's an MXGP debut weekend for the South African… err… Dutchman. Vlaanderen is a proven winner in MX2 and left 2019 on a high with the Motocross of Nations title.

#64 – Thomas Covington | 2019: raced in America

Covington returns to the GP scene after a forgettable year in the USA. He’ll look to reinvent his career while making his MXGP class debut simultaneously.

#77 – Alessandro Lupino | 2019: 21ST

Lupino stays with Gebben but obviously switches brands with the team as well. He'll be a consistent points scorer this season.

JM HONDA RACING

#33 – Julien Lieber | 2019: 17TH

Lieber moves on from Factory Kawasaki and joins Jacky Martens new Honda team. Lieber was a consistent top-ten guy before getting injured halfway through last year.

#6 – Benoit Paturel | 2019: 24TH

Paturel also made the switch from Gebben Kawasaki so will need to learn a new bike just like his teammate Lieber

OTHER NOTABLE racers

#22 – Kevin Strijbos | 2019: 22ND

Strijbos will race with the KSRTMX Hens team this year.

Simpson put together his own effort: SS24 KTM MXGP.

#29 – Henry Jacobi | 2019: 5TH IN MX2

Jacobi signed with the Yamaha SM Action/McMiglior J1Racing team in November and will debut in the MXGP class this weekend.

#189 – Brian Bogers | 2019: 13TH

Bogers competed with Honda HRC in 2019 but will compete with the Marchetti Racing Team KTM in 2020.

#811 - Adam Sterry | 2019: 6TH in mx2

Sterry signed with the JD Gunnex KTM Racing team and will make his MXGP class debut this weekend.

#911 – Jordi Tixier | 2019: 16TH

Tixier recently signed a new deal with the KTM Sarholz Racing Team.

MX2 CLASS

RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING

#28 – Tom Vialle | 2019: 4TH

Vialle is now the lead man on the MX2 KTM squad, and with that comes the expectation of championship. He was impressive in his rookie season last year, but the team will lean heavily on him this year to produce. He enters as one of the favorites for the title.

#711 – Rene Hofer | 2019: 29TH

Hofer spent most of last year racing the EMX250 class where finished fourth. Now he moves to the factory KTM squad in MX2 and will be asked to do much the same as what Vialle accomplished a year ago.