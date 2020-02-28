Racerhead #9

“As it turns out, XGames Real Moto is not in the cards for me. Thanks you @vurbwes reaching out for me. No hard feelings towards the @xgames people. ? So at this time I would like to make it known, that I have decided that I am taking my talents to the ranch.

#lorettalynnmx #roadtolorettas “

Yes, after years of, well, who knows? Jason Lawrence is back. Sorta. He has been working with a cool and fast young kid named Canyon Richards, and it’s apparently reawoken his love of motocross. He just wants to do some riding again, no pressure, on his own terms, and have fun. He was working with our good friend Wes Williams on trying to get in on the X Games, and I know Donn Maeda from Swap Moto Live has always been trying to help him get back into it. And if J-Law wants to come back to the ranch like he said on Instagram, we would absolutely love to have him!

But back to Dungey. I think it’s great that he gave team ownership a try, but that can be a grind, too, especially right after you’ve gotten off the road after years and years of racing, and also just started a family. I hope he finds something involved in moto like the guys I mentioned above that allows him to enjoy the sport without a whole bunch of pressure. He had that for much of his life. Now it’s time to take it easy, and also keep his options open. Welcome back to retirement, #5.

11.1 (Kris Keefer)

I keep a log of everything I test during the week, as well as how many engine hours I’ve tallied up on each bike I ride. When going back on the log each Friday, it's crazy to see how much time I put on these bikes, and now I can comprehend why my old ass is a little sore this morning. I am not in my early twenties anymore, but when I ride dirt bikes, I still feel that way. I get asked a lot about how much I ride and what I am testing when I am at the track, so I thought I would share this week with you all. This is a medium load testing week as I sometimes have longer weeks when the busy season starts (May-September). Here is my log of this week and a brief description on what I did each day.

MONDAY

Confidential Boot Testing: Yes, sometimes I can't just go to an open public practice day and must ride some private tracks or secret desert tracks to keep what I'm testing on the DL. Monday was the start of a durability test of a new boot that will be out next year. I am required to log 75 hours in said boots and give the company feedback on if said boots are acceptable or not. I managed to log 2.1 hours in them in motocross conditions. Four 30-minute motos plus the .1 that I managed to get on the meter while screwing off on a hip jump in the middle of BFE. I also rode the YZ450F to do this, just in case you were wondering which bike I tested the boots with.

TUESDAY

Comparison Testing: When a new year model comes out (like the KTM 450 Factory Edition or Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition) I love to stack it up against another bike that I think is good and see how it compares. As most of you know, I love a 2020 Yamaha YZ450F, so I used that as my baseline test bike to see where the orange and white bikes were better or worse. I originally had planned to go to State Fair MX (formerly known as Starwest MX Park), but the Santa Ana winds had other plans, so I stuck to a secret rough track up in the high desert. The track I tested at is one where I have done a lot of tire testing with a couple tire manufacturers; it has steep hills, a hard-pack clay upper portion, and a softer/sandier lower portion. It's a great mix of terrain that gives you a handle on what a bike's chassis, suspension and engine is good at and not so good at. Tuesday was my biggest day as far as being fatigued goes, as I managed to log 3 total engine hours (1 hour each bike).

WEDNESDAY

2020 Honda CRF450R Build/Confidential Boot Testing: I got a new suspension setting from Race Tech on the Racer X Garage Build CRF450R that you'll see posted here soon. I went to an old Mike Alessi track near Phelan to assess the fresh bump sticks as well as put more time on the prototype boots. The CRF450R is a finicky machine and trying to get "Track Toughness" out of this bike is hard to do. Race Tech has done a great job of blending performance and comfort with the Showa suspension, but like an older, wiser man once told me, "you're only as good as what you try.” I spent another 3.2 total engine hours on this bike Wednesday, but it wasn't a structured day with motos. This day was more about doing small sessions and then changing out some parts to see if we can make the suspension good on a wide variety of tracks within the area. When I find a setting that I think is good, we always try to wrap the day up with one long 30-minute moto, which is usually around dusk. I then get home and prepare for annual Wednesday "Basement Husband Meeting" where us ugly dudes get together and talk about our hot wives/girlfriends. Submit your application online, fellas!

THURSDAY

KTM/Honda/Kawasaki Comparison Testing: The Santa Ana winds calmed down enough to get to State Fair MX Park on Thursday so I could ride the KTM 450 Factory Edition, Kawasaki KX450, and Honda CRF450R. Usually this would be the day to ride Glen Helen, but with a Big 6 GP race there this weekend, I knew that place would be a zoo, so I stayed away this week. I wanted to get a feel for these three bikes on a tight, clay-based track that had some good ruts. I always try to ride all the bikes as much as I can, so I have enough information to help the consumer when they have questions. I have to ride/test each bike in order to create the correct testing content or else it's just a bunch of fluffy BS. Total engine time was 2.8 hours.

FRIDAY

Office Day: Basically, every day is an office day when I don't ride, and when I do ride, I’m usually in here after I get back from testing. If all I had to do was test the bikes, it would be a breeze. I think it's funny when people come up to me and tell me that they want to help me, but they think all I do is ride. Well, days like today I will be typing, recording, answering emails, and whatever else I have to do in order to create content for the following week. It's also nice not having to ride to let my old-ass body recover a little. Getting to ride these dirt bikes and being able to talk/write about them is the best job in the world. There really is nothing I love more than riding dirt bikes and helping people with theirs. It's a rewarding job that I get to live every day.

WEEKEND

Ride With My Son: So, what do I do on my days "off?” I ride, of course! My 14-year-old son loves to ride as well, but with school, he only gets to ride on the weekends, so we usually end up going to a track on Saturday or Sunday. If he wants to race, we will do that as well!

Monday, we do it all again, but with a different set of parts, bikes, etc. See you at the track!

#LongLiveDirtBikes