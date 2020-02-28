Round nine of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 28, in Atlanta, Georgia. Note, the Atlanta Supercross is a day race this weekend.
Track walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. EST with the first free practice set for 10:00 a.m. EST. The first qualifying session of the morning will take place at 11:05 a.m. EST with opening ceremonies at 4:30 p.m. The first heat will kick off at 5:06 p.m. EST.
Qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST on NBC Sports Gold. Live coverage will start at 5:00 p.m. EST on NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports Gold. Below is the full race day schedule.
The opening round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday at Matterley Basin in Winchester, United Kingdom.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
TV | Online Schedule
Atlanta
Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA
|Qualifying
|February 29 - 11:00am
|on
|Night Show
|February 29 - 5:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|February 29 - 5:00pm
|on
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
FIM Motocross World Championship
TV | Online Schedule
MXGP of Great Britain
Matterley Basin - Winchester, United Kingdom
2020 Standings
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|181
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|174
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|155
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|154
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|139
Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|49
|2
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|49
|3
|Jeremy Martin
|Millville, MN
|40
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|38
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|37
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|98
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Mercedes-Benz Stadium
1 AMB Dr NW
Atlanta, GA
Main Event — 4:30 p.m. EST
Doors Open — 10 a.m. EST
Practice & Qualifying — 11:05 a.m. EST
Tickets
Get tickets here.
FanFest
FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.
Animated Track Map
Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
All times local.
11:05 am EDT 250SX Group B Qualifying
11:20 am EDT 250SX Group C Qualifying
11:35 am EDT 250SX Group A Qualifying
11:50 am EDT 450SX Group A Qualifying
12:05 pm EDT 450SX Group B Qualifying
12:20 pm EDT 450SX Group C Qualifying
Track Maintenance
1:20 pm EDT 250SX Group C Qualifying
1:35 pm EDT 250SX Group B Qualifying
1:50 pm EDT 250SX Group A Qualifying
2:05 pm EDT 450SX Group A Qualifying
2:20 pm EDT 450SX Group B Qualifying
2:35 pm EDT 450SX Group C Qualifying
The top 40 times from qualifying practice in both classes transfer directly to the heat races.
5:05 pm EDT 250SX Heat #1
5:19 pm EDT 250SX Heat #2
5:33 pm EDT 450SX Heat #1
5:47 pm EDT 450SX Heat #2
6:19 pm EDT 250SX Last Chance Qualifier
6:30 pm EDT 450SX Last Chance Qualifier
6:53 pm EDT 250SX Main Event
7:28 pm EDT 450SX Main Event
*Events subject to change without notice