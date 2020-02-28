Round nine of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 28, in Atlanta, Georgia. Note, the Atlanta Supercross is a day race this weekend.

Track walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. EST with the first free practice set for 10:00 a.m. EST. The first qualifying session of the morning will take place at 11:05 a.m. EST with opening ceremonies at 4:30 p.m. The first heat will kick off at 5:06 p.m. EST.

Qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST on NBC Sports Gold. Live coverage will start at 5:00 p.m. EST on NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports Gold. Below is the full race day schedule.

The opening round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday at Matterley Basin in Winchester, United Kingdom.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

TV | Online Schedule