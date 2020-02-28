Results Archive
How to Watch: Atlanta SX and MXGP of Great Britain

How to Watch Atlanta SX and MXGP of Great Britain

February 28, 2020 9:00am

Round nine of Monster Energy AMA Supercross takes place this Saturday, February 28, in Atlanta, Georgia. Note, the Atlanta Supercross is a day race this weekend.

Track walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. EST with the first free practice set for 10:00 a.m. EST. The first qualifying session of the morning will take place at 11:05 a.m. EST with opening ceremonies at 4:30 p.m. The first heat will kick off at 5:06 p.m. EST.

Qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST on NBC Sports Gold. Live coverage will start at 5:00 p.m. EST on NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports Gold. Below is the full race day schedule.

The opening round of the 2020 FIM Motocross World Championship will also take place this Saturday and Sunday at Matterley Basin in Winchester, United Kingdom.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

TV | Online Schedule

Atlanta

- Atlanta, GA

* all times
QualifyingFebruary 29 - 11:00amon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowFebruary 29 - 5:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowFebruary 29 - 5:00pmon nbc-sports
Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

FIM Motocross World Championship

TV | Online Schedule

MXGP of Great Britain

- Winchester, United Kingdom

* all times
MXGP Race 1February 29 - 8:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 QualifyingFebruary 29 - 10:05amon mxgp-tv
MXGP QualifyingFebruary 29 - 11:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 1March 1 - 7:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 1March 1 - 8:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2March 1 - 10:00amon mxgp-tv
MXGP Race 2March 1 - 11:00amon mxgp-tv
MX2 Race 2March 1 - 10:00pmon cbs-sports-network
MXGP Race 2March 1 - 11:00pmon cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2020 Standings

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO181
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany174
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC155
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY154
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM139
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX East Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Chase Sexton La Moille, IL49
2Shane McElrath Canton, NC49
3Jeremy Martin Millville, MN40
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL38
5Garrett Marchbanks Coalville, UT37
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France135
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY128
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO122
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ110
5Alex Martin Millville, MN98
Full Standings

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Live Timing

Race Center

450SX Entry List

250SX Entry List

2020 AMA Numbers

2020 Supercross Team Guide

FIM Motocross World Championship

Live Timing

Race Center

Timetable

MXGP Entry List

MX2 Entry List

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Mercedes-Benz Stadium
1 AMB Dr NW
Atlanta, GA

Main Event — 4:30 p.m. EST
Doors Open — 10 a.m. EST
Practice & Qualifying —  11:05 a.m. EST

Tickets

Get tickets here.

FanFest

FanFest passes are available for $15 online at www.tickets.com or charge by phone at 800-352-0212. Same day event ticket along with FanFest pass required for entry.

Animated Track Map

Track Map

The 2020 Atlanta Supercross layout.
The 2020 Atlanta Supercross layout. Feld Entertainment

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

All times local.

11:05 am EDT 250SX Group B Qualifying
11:20 am EDT 250SX Group C Qualifying
11:35 am EDT 250SX Group A Qualifying
11:50 am EDT 450SX Group A Qualifying
12:05 pm EDT 450SX Group B Qualifying
12:20 pm EDT 450SX Group C Qualifying 

Track Maintenance

1:20 pm EDT 250SX Group C Qualifying
1:35 pm EDT 250SX Group B Qualifying
1:50 pm EDT 250SX Group A Qualifying
2:05 pm EDT 450SX Group A Qualifying
2:20 pm EDT 450SX Group B Qualifying
2:35 pm EDT 450SX Group C Qualifying

The top 40 times from qualifying practice in both classes transfer directly to the heat races.

5:05 pm EDT 250SX  Heat #1 
5:19 pm EDT 250SX  Heat #2 
5:33 pm EDT 450SX  Heat #1 
5:47 pm EDT 450SX  Heat #2
6:19 pm EDT 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 
6:30 pm EDT 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 
6:53 pm EDT 250SX Main Event
7:28 pm EDT 450SX Main Event 

*Events subject to change without notice

