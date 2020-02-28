Becoming a part of PIERER Mobility AG at the end of 2019, GasGas Motorcycles will benefit from the group's shared-platform strategy, alongside other brands within the company. Faced with a minimal amount of time in which to be ready for the MXGP season opener, the specification of both the MC 250F and MC 450F machines used at Matterley Basin and throughout early-season GPs will evolve in-line with the arrival of the 2021 GasGas Motorcycles production models.

Making GasGas’ presence felt in the MXGP class, Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing will lead the brand into premier class competition. Glenn Coldenhoff, who placed third in last year’s series, comes into 2020 fit, healthy and looking to challenge for race wins. With impressive racing credentials, which include four overall GP wins and a pair of unbeaten performances at the two most recent editions of the Motocross of Nations, Coldenhoff begins the season in high spirits and as GasGas’ MXGP team leader.

Ivo Monticelli completes Standing Construct GasGas Factory Racing’s MXGP line-up. Continuing with Standing Construct for a second season, Ivo will look to harness his attacking riding style and post consistent results for both GasGas and himself. During 2019, Monticelli placed a career-best fifth overall at the MXGP of Trentino, highlighting just what the Italian is capable of.

GasGas Motorcycles are represented in the MX2 class by the DIGA Procross GasGas Factory Juniors team. Fielding a young pair of talented Germans – Jeremy Sydow and Simon Langenfelder – the squad and their riders are aiming for top-10 results in their first full season of world championship participation. Sydow placed sixth in the final EMX 250 championship standings in 2019 and raced one MX2 GP where he posted an impressive 13th overall.

Glenn Coldenhoff: “It’s great to be a rider on a brand that is new to MXGP and to be a part of GasGas’s history is an amazing feeling. I’m looking forward to making some good results and I’ve been working really hard over the winter months. There are some expectations from the team and also from myself, but we are racing MXGP and the goal is to win, so hopefully we can make that happen.”

Ivo Monticelli: “It’s a new bike and a new project and I’m really happy with what the team and GasGas have provided me with. I’ve had a great off-season and I’ve been preparing the best that I can to ensure that I’m ready for the season. I’m ready to get on the gas!"