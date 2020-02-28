Through eight rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, the FXR/Chaparral Honda team has had its fair share of ups and downs that you’d expect for a first year start-up team. Unfortunately, the downs are starting to stack up somewhat as the team continues to get bit by the injury bug. Coty Schock broke both arms right before Anaheim 1, Chris Blose had an awful crash at Glendale that will keep him sidelined for a while, and newcomer Ben LaMay injured his thumb in his first press day with the team last week in Arlington. Through these struggles, team owner Michael Lindsay has been picking up the pieces and moving on with his team each week. We caught up with him this week to see how he’s doing with everything at the halfway point of the season.

Racer X: Halfway through the year it’s not gone exactly the way you wanted. How are you feeling about it all and how are you feeling personally? Like, are you okay?

Michael Lindsay: I made this joke to [Steve] Matthes, Anton [Michael Antonovich], a few other people, specifically after this weekend in Texas, but I’m a little depressed honestly. I thought about walking into traffic, jumping off the race trailer, a few other things. But no, this weekend was rough. It’s been rough ever since we lost [Chris] Blose at Phoenix. He was definitely kind of the marquee guy of the team and it definitely sucks even if you have a multi-member team. Not to say every guy isn’t an equal on the team in a sense, but there’s that difference of what’s expected results-wise for each guy and when you lose the highest up guy on the team, the team captain, the marquee guy, it definitely puts you on the back foot because it’s really hard to replace him.

So, we kind of struggled with that a little bit after we lost Chris. We thought we got pretty lucky with Ben LaMay being available, Ben’s even a lower national number. But Ben’s obviously pretty close to Chris’s quality in a sense. Ben’s a very well-rounded rider so I was like, “Okay, cool.” We gave him a couple rounds to get ready because he wasn’t even really racing at the time and we thought that would work out. Sadly, it lasted about three or four laps of press day and he hurt his thumb. It kind of just goes back to the whole start of this year. It’s hard to put a program together from scratch. I had a very early rider switch out with [Jeff] Walker for Schock, with Walker wanting to focus on outdoors and brought Coty Schock in last minute. Coty, the Thursday before A1, breaks both of his arms. So that was definitely a bummer and it was like, “Okay, all steam ahead focusing on our three main guys, [Justin] Starling, [Jerry] Robin, and Blose for East.” They did a couple rounds [in the 450SX Class] for warmup, we all saw Blose’s crash. It was pretty devastating and now we were just down to Robin and Starling on 250 East, let’s bring in Ben. Ben gets hurt. And then, to put it bluntly, the first two 250 East races, both riders have severely underperformed on the 250 side with Starling and Robin, and both for different reasons. Starling has been hurt a lot this off-season in Europe. I think his practice bike since November only has 11 hours on it total, he just hasn’t been able to ride. So, he’s coming in behind the eight ball. And then Robin, it’s a different breed of issues. It’s a lot of mental.

So, it’s just hard because there hasn’t been a bright side to go off the last couple weeks. When you’re basically cutting the checks every weekend and spending the money, it hurts. The Triple Crown round, it ended up being the worst possible experience. The fact that the guys didn’t qualify, and they didn’t technically race in front of the crowd, you almost feel like a ghost. You feel invisible. I had to drive to Texas for that race, so I drove 20 hours straight back the next day straight through and it was the worst drive of my life.