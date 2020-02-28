Sand Blasted

There is another sand section smack dab in the middle of a supercross track this weekend in Atlanta, and like the 2017 Atlanta track, it’s in a spot that most riders will dread; right after a wall jump. This combo is basically asking for riders to be eating sand from riders ahead of them checking up to downside the back of the wall and landing wide open to absolutely blast whoever is behind them. It won’t be something that will hinder the guys too much, but it will be an annoying piece that we’re sure to hear riders voicing their dislike for come late Saturday night. –Kellen Brauer

It’s In the Past

Jordon Smith fell four times in last week’s Triple Crown in Arlington, Texas. The Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki rider now sits 21 points back of the championship lead after just two rounds. Smith has contended for this title before and is likely frustrated with the way his season has started. As the veteran rider under the tent over there, he’d like to erase a weekend full of unfortunate circumstances and show that he still has a fighting chance to make a run for this title. Look for him to be extra frisky in Atlanta from the first green flag in free practice until the final checkered flag in the main event. –Brauer

Earth to Brayton

Honda HRC’s Justin Brayton found himself in the soil far too often a week ago, a situation we’re not accustomed to from the savvy veteran. Looking back to 2018, Brayton took a race win at the Triple Crown in Atlanta before winning his first career supercross main event at Daytona the next week. Although it’s a regular format race this year, these next two races could bring an extra boost of confidence for JB just when he needs it. Look for a more measured performance for the Iowan this week, especially now that he needn’t worry about his daughter competing in a Stacyc race right in the middle of two main events. –Brauer