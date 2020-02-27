When you think East Coast supercross, do you immediately think of Atlanta? I do. One of the most well attended and anticipated rounds of the year finds itself right in the middle of the schedule. We have seen incredible races in Atlanta throughout the years. Whether it’s the thriller in 1990, the Reed/Carmichael battle of 2005, the Reed/Stewart battle in 2011, or the being one of the first Triple Crown events ever (2018), Atlanta is iconic. The great traction usually increases the aggression that riders can wield, giving us great racing year in and year out.

DIRTY LITTLE SECRETS

The track layout for this year’s Atlanta has a little bit of everything. It has a sand section, a wall jump, and the always popular over/under bridge. The start is medium length into a wide, left 180-degree turn. Staging Area veterans will know that I love this particular style. I believe it’s the safest option and most fair to everyone.

After the first turn, there is a rhythm section with the standard three-foot and five-foot jump variations. I expect this to be pretty straight forward, with the best riders doubling out of the corner, then going 3-3 into the following corner. Options will vary as the skill set would dictate, but I think most riders will be vying for that main line.