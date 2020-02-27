John Short didn’t grow up knowing he’d be racing motorcycles professionally. Unlike other youngsters whose goal was to win Loretta Lynn’s from a very young age, Short was a weekend warrior until the age of 13.

But even after Loretta’s and becoming more focused on racing, Short still had a backup plan—one that included taking college classes.

Now, Short has just finished 15th and 12th, respectively, in the first two rounds of the 250SX East Region of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. While he’s been racing motorcycles for 18 years, supercross is still new to him. However, even with the lack supercross experience growing up, Short has continued to show progress.

Our Jason Weigandt caught up with Short after the Arlington Supercross.

Racer X: Are you becoming a bit of a supercross guy? This year has been good, I think.

John Short: Yeah. My speed is good, I feel like. I’m comfortable. I’ve been trying to be a supercross guy. That’s why I did those 450 rounds. From outdoors until now it’s been supercross. So that’s my goal.

Is that different? Have you done something different this off-season? Or is this just a natural each year you get better? Or was there a big jump this year?

I think if you look back over my past few seasons, it’s kind of a steady progression but I’ve really been trying to ride with other riders and people that are better than me. I think having Merge Racing, the Manluk team and Cody Gilmore, just having a group of guys I trust, giving me input, saying we need to work on this… I think that’s a really big deal in my program. It has helped me out a lot having some guidance.