“I first tried a team in 2013, maybe no one remembers that, but we got fourth in the series with Vince Friese,” says Brandon Haas, who operates ClubMX, and is part owner and team manager of the ClubMX race team. “It was the Factory Metal Works, ClubMX team. I got in over my head.”

That’s the story Haas explained over and over as we stroll through the expansive ClubMX facility on Wednesday. He keeps trying the team thing, he keeps getting in over his head, but he keeps going for it, hoping to find the right combination of team size and ambition. ClubMX, in Chesterfield, South Carolina, is already one of the nation’s best riding and training facilities. Combining a strong racing team with such a facility would make for one heck of a place to develop talent. So Haas keeps searching. One year, the team made a tie-up with Canada’s Redemption Racing, which raced the Canadian MX Nationals on KTMs. Last year the ClubMX/Redemption Racing team then merged with Trader’s Racing, on Yamahas. It was a good marriage on paper, because each of the small teams could benefit from additional staff and resources. It could have worked, but as many mergers go, things came together late, and it didn’t work. Switching from KTM to Yamaha was perhaps a tougher transition than the riders expected. Perhaps this could have worked in year two or three, but Trader’s moved on from racing. Haas decided to go his own with the ClubMX team this year, and in the early rounds of 250SX East this year, the squad is on fire. They went 6-7-8 with Josh Hill, Joey Crown, and Enzo Lopes, respectively, over the weekend in Arlington, pulling starts and running with the factory teams.