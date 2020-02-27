450SX

Max Anstie – ANKLE | OUT

Comment: Anstie is expected to be able to get back on the bike in the next few weeks after having ankle surgery before the season to fix a preexisting issue. The team will evaluate whether or not he’ll race any supercross at that time.

Chris Blose – CONCUSSION, HIP, ARM/WRIST, LIVER, RIBS | OUT

Comment: Blose is out due to a concussion, fractured right hip, broken right radius, dislocated wrist, broken left ribs, and a lacerated liver suffered in Glendale. There is no timetable on his return.

Justin Bogle – CONCUSSION | OUT

Comment: Bogle has been out since sustaining a concussion in Glendale. At this moment there is no definitive timetable on his return.

Joshua Cartwright – WRIST/HAND | OUT

Comment: Cartwright posted a picture of himself with a PR-MX Kawasaki-green cast on his right wrist with the caption: “Practice crash this week will keep me sidelined for the next few weeks with a hand injury. Sorry to everyone who supports me, we will be back ASAP!”

Adam Cianciarulo – COLLARBONE | OUT

Comment: Cianciarulo went down in qualifying in Arlington and broke his collarbone. He’s expected to miss several weeks to recover but posted an update on his surgery from Monday and said he’s “really stoked with how good it's feeling already.”

Ben LaMay – THUMB | OUT

Comment: LaMay injured his thumb on press day last week in Arlington. He had an MRI, but when we spoke to him this week he was still awaiting the results. Either way, he’s out for Atlanta.