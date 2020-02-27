Results Archive
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Feb 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Mar 1
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Daytona Preview

Exhaust Podcast Daytona Preview

February 27, 2020 2:10pm
by:

Daytona Bike Week is as jam-packed with races and events as ever, so Jason Weigandt called the man who will participate in the most of them, Ryan "General" Sipes. His Do-It-All season begins next weekend with the Daytona Supercross (March 7) and also includes the American Flat Track opener at Daytona on March 14 and the new Day in the Dirt Down South on March 15. Sipes talks about versatility, riding with Roczen and Sexton, his 2020 schedule, and more, and Weigandt gives the full rundown on what to see and do in Daytona starting next weekend.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

For more on the Daytona Supercross, make sure to read the April 2020 issue of Racer X Illustrated, where Davey Coombs wrote about the first Daytona Supercross in 1971.

The April 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

Day One At Daytona

The 2020 Daytona Supercross will mark the 50th running of the oldest race in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. This is how the first one went, way back in 1971. Listen to (or read) the entire article in the April 2020 issue.

Read the Feature Now Preview the Issue Now

Main Image: Andrew Fredrickson

Read Now
April 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now