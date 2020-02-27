Daytona Bike Week is as jam-packed with races and events as ever, so Jason Weigandt called the man who will participate in the most of them, Ryan "General" Sipes. His Do-It-All season begins next weekend with the Daytona Supercross (March 7) and also includes the American Flat Track opener at Daytona on March 14 and the new Day in the Dirt Down South on March 15. Sipes talks about versatility, riding with Roczen and Sexton, his 2020 schedule, and more, and Weigandt gives the full rundown on what to see and do in Daytona starting next weekend.
For more on the Daytona Supercross, make sure to read the April 2020 issue of Racer X Illustrated, where Davey Coombs wrote about the first Daytona Supercross in 1971.
The April 2020 Issue of Racer X Illustrated
Day One At Daytona
The 2020 Daytona Supercross will mark the 50th running of the oldest race in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. This is how the first one went, way back in 1971. Listen to (or read) the entire article in the April 2020 issue.
