Construction of the 50th Daytona Supercross Underway

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.—Construction has begun in the tri-oval area between pit road and the start/finish line to create the course for the historic 50th running of the Daytona Supercross, scheduled for Saturday night, March 7.

For the 13th straight year, Supercross legend Ricky Carmichael returns as the course designer and Bomber Built, owned by three-time AMA 125cc National Motocross Champion Mark Barnett, is building the course. Carmichael is a five-time Daytona Supercross champion who retired from competition in 2007 as the most decorated rider in history with 15 AMA championships and 150 wins.

This year’s Ricky Carmichael Signature Design features a nod to the history of the Daytona Supercross and includes elements from past Daytona courses such as the over-the-wall jump, the Daytona tunnel jump and grass as a fourth racing surface; the Daytona logo will also be displayed in the center of the extended course.

Daytona International Speedway has been hosting the Daytona Supercross since 1971, making it the longest continuous supercross event in America.