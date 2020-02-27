Results Archive
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Feb 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Mar 1
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Broc Tickle To Miss Time With Broken Hand

February 27, 2020 10:40am | by:
Although he qualified straight to the night show, Broc Tickle didn’t start a single Triple Crown race during the Arlington Supercross last weekend after suffering a hand injury before the night show. This morning, Tickle announced on Instagram that X-rays from Monday show a broken hand and he will sideline him for a period of time.

“It has been awesome being back at the races and thankful for the opportunities that have put myself back behind the gate,” Tickle said in the post.

Tickle was signed by the JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team prior to the Tampa Supercross after the conclusion of his two-year FIM suspension for an anti-doping test he failed following the 2018 San Diego Supercross. With Joey Savatgy still recovering from a heel injury from the fall of 2019, JGRMX brought in Fredrik Noren as a fill-in rider. At the second round in St. Louis, Noren suffered a broken left leg after overjumping a rhythm section. Noren underwent surgery on the leg and had hardware installed near the end of January and the team signed Tickle on a supercross-only deal. But now he too will miss time with this hand injury.

The team has yet to announce if they plan to have a rider in the 450SX Class in Atlanta, Georgia, this weekend for round nine of the championship.

While a return date has yet to be decided, the team announced early this week that both Noren and Savatgy will be on hand this weekend in Atlanta.

Tickle finished 12th at the Tampa Supercross, his first AMA race in almost two years, and 22nd at the Arlington Supercross and sits 25th in the points standings.

Below is his full post:

The April 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now