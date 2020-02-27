Broc Tickle To Miss Time With Broken Hand

Although he qualified straight to the night show, Broc Tickle didn’t start a single Triple Crown race during the Arlington Supercross last weekend after suffering a hand injury before the night show. This morning, Tickle announced on Instagram that X-rays from Monday show a broken hand and he will sideline him for a period of time.

“It has been awesome being back at the races and thankful for the opportunities that have put myself back behind the gate,” Tickle said in the post.

Tickle was signed by the JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team prior to the Tampa Supercross after the conclusion of his two-year FIM suspension for an anti-doping test he failed following the 2018 San Diego Supercross. With Joey Savatgy still recovering from a heel injury from the fall of 2019, JGRMX brought in Fredrik Noren as a fill-in rider. At the second round in St. Louis, Noren suffered a broken left leg after overjumping a rhythm section. Noren underwent surgery on the leg and had hardware installed near the end of January and the team signed Tickle on a supercross-only deal. But now he too will miss time with this hand injury.

The team has yet to announce if they plan to have a rider in the 450SX Class in Atlanta, Georgia, this weekend for round nine of the championship.

While a return date has yet to be decided, the team announced early this week that both Noren and Savatgy will be on hand this weekend in Atlanta.

Tickle finished 12th at the Tampa Supercross, his first AMA race in almost two years, and 22nd at the Arlington Supercross and sits 25th in the points standings.

Below is his full post: