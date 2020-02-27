Results Archive
Supercross
Tampa
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Supercross
Arlington
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Feb 29
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Mar 1
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Adam Cianciarulo Undergoes Collarbone Surgery

February 27, 2020 12:50pm | by:
Adam Cianciarulo took to Instagram today to provide an update on his injury from the Arlington Supercross last weekend. The 450SX rookie made a mistake going over the dragon’s back and smacked hard into the takeoff of a triple during the first qualifying session at AT&T Stadium. The crash would knock him out of the night show Triple Crown and resulted in a broken left collarbone.

He is expected to miss several weeks to recover from the injury but said he's "really stoked with how good it's feeling already."

Here is his full post:

Through round eight of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Cianciarulo has recorded three top-five finishes and sits sixth in the 450SX points standings.

Our online content editor Kellen Brauer took to the film to see what went wrong for Cianciarulo and several other riders in the dragon's back section in this week's Race eXamination. 

Narration/Edit by Kellen Brauer
Race footage provided by Feld Entertainment

