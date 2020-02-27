Adam Cianciarulo Undergoes Collarbone Surgery

Adam Cianciarulo took to Instagram today to provide an update on his injury from the Arlington Supercross last weekend. The 450SX rookie made a mistake going over the dragon’s back and smacked hard into the takeoff of a triple during the first qualifying session at AT&T Stadium. The crash would knock him out of the night show Triple Crown and resulted in a broken left collarbone.

He is expected to miss several weeks to recover from the injury but said he's "really stoked with how good it's feeling already."

Here is his full post: