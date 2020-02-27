2. What to watch for in MXGP?

Wheeler: Jorge Prado is the most exciting addition since Jeffrey Herlings stepped into the class in 2017. The Spaniard will be in the gate this weekend less than three months after breaking his left femur and with only two weeks on the Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F. Many are hoping Herlings (25) and Tim Gajser (23) stay healthy enough to provide a spectacle that hasn’t really materialized. Herlings was hurt in the first phases of 2017 and Gasjer wrote-off most of 2018 after his pre-season smash at Mantova in Italy. Herlings was then KO-ed in 2019 for what he has described as “the worst year of my career.” Questions remain over the form and confidence of Tony Cairoli who has kept under the radar in the winter. The nine-time world champion and oldest rider in the division has not raced a GP since last June and re-starts his career after the most serious injury in more than 15 seasons at the top. Other things to watch? Will Motocross of Nations star of ’18 and ’19 Glenn Coldenhoff carry his vibrant tail-end competitiveness of last season into this new one? How quick will Romain Febvre be on the Monster Energy Kawasaki? Can Clement Desalle thrive with a very competitive teammate? Jeremy Seewer, who finished second in points in 2019, is impatient for his first 450 win on the factory Yamaha and—aside from Prado—watch out for the rookies: Adam Sterry, Mitch Evans on the HRC CRF 450R, Calvin Vlaanderen, Henry Jacobi, and the USA’s Thomas Covington (slowly coming back to race fitness) among them.

Phillips: This is hard. It would be easier to list the things not to watch for! Jeffrey Herlings and Tim Gajser have never actually battled for a premier-class championship before, because of injuries, so this will be a first and very interesting to follow. There is data that suggests Herlings has the upper hand though, which should not be too much of a shock. Herlings and Gajser have raced together in 78 premier class motos and the former came out on top in 61 of those. It is bizarre to sit here and say that Gajser is the one with the point to prove, seeing as he is the defending champ, but that is the vibe in the Grand Prix paddock.

Antonio Cairoli is the forgotten man in all of this, but that should not be the case at all. Come on! After all, he won the first three rounds last year. Herlings was not there, sure, but Gajser was close to his best (if not right there) and Cairoli had an early edge. Cairoli needs to lean on his consistency more than ever this term, one could argue, as he may not have the raw speed to fight with his younger rivals on some weekends. If he can find a way to stand up on the box every single weekend, which is what he did in a lot of his title-winning seasons, then he may be able to get a tenth title. The issue is that all of the title threats have consistency issues.

It sounds ludicrous to say, but one of those most interesting things to watch for this year will be who is left out in the cold. The class is so stacked and therefore there will be some ridiculously good guys who do not score points on occasion. Where does Calvin Vlaanderen fit into the current landscape? How about Thomas Covington? It is crazy to think about. What about former MX2 race winners like Jose Butron? It is likely that he is not even going to score points. That is where we are at.