Saturday Night Triple Crown Racing Sets The Stage For Sunday's Supercross Futures 

Ellenton, FL.—Round six of Supercross Futures on Sunday, February 23 saw a season high of 8,399 laps raced inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Thrilling finishes across the board kept the energy alive all weekend after Saturday nights Monster Energy Supercross brought in a packed house for what was a thrilling Triple Crown event.

After a fourth place finish in St. Louis, Jaxon Pascal pulled off a close win in the Supermini Futures Class where he was able to hold his lead from the gate drop through the finish. A few seconds back it was a battle for second between KTM rider Logan Lessar and Yamaha rider Collin Allen where Logan was able to come out ahead by two tenths of a second, four seconds separated the top five finishers.

Supermini Futures Class Results

Jaxon Pascal (74x), KTM Logan Lessar (21), KTM Collin Allen (35), Yamaha

Jaxon Pascal (shown above in the main image) takes the Supermini Futures win in Arlington after tight racing from the gate drop. Photo courtesy of Stephen Kanka - Texas Berm Magazine

It was a tight race in the 250 Futures Class with KTM rider, Michael Hicks battling it out to the finish with Yamaha rider Jesse Flock. Hicks was able to claim the win by less than two seconds and secure his second podium of the season after a second place finish in Tampa. Flock grabbed his first podium of the season and second top five finish after a fourth finish in St. Louis. Six seconds back, Park was able to claim his first podium of the season and second top five finish after a fifth place finish in Tampa.

250 Futures Class Results