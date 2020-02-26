Saturday Night Triple Crown Racing Sets The Stage For Sunday's Supercross Futures
Ellenton, FL.—Round six of Supercross Futures on Sunday, February 23 saw a season high of 8,399 laps raced inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Thrilling finishes across the board kept the energy alive all weekend after Saturday nights Monster Energy Supercross brought in a packed house for what was a thrilling Triple Crown event.
After a fourth place finish in St. Louis, Jaxon Pascal pulled off a close win in the Supermini Futures Class where he was able to hold his lead from the gate drop through the finish. A few seconds back it was a battle for second between KTM rider Logan Lessar and Yamaha rider Collin Allen where Logan was able to come out ahead by two tenths of a second, four seconds separated the top five finishers.
Supermini Futures Class Results
- Jaxon Pascal (74x), KTM
- Logan Lessar (21), KTM
- Collin Allen (35), Yamaha
Jaxon Pascal (shown above in the main image) takes the Supermini Futures win in Arlington after tight racing from the gate drop. Photo courtesy of Stephen Kanka - Texas Berm Magazine
It was a tight race in the 250 Futures Class with KTM rider, Michael Hicks battling it out to the finish with Yamaha rider Jesse Flock. Hicks was able to claim the win by less than two seconds and secure his second podium of the season after a second place finish in Tampa. Flock grabbed his first podium of the season and second top five finish after a fourth finish in St. Louis. Six seconds back, Park was able to claim his first podium of the season and second top five finish after a fifth place finish in Tampa.
250 Futures Class Results
- Michael Hicks (460), KTM
- Jesse Flock (67), Yamaha
- Cullin Park (43), Yamaha
Jordan Jarvis keeps her winning streak alive in the Women's Class after a convincing victory from start to finish, the win marked number six on the season for Jarvis. Following in second place in her 2020 Supercross Futures opener was the number 27 Yamaha rider, Skylar McBurnett racing to her first podium finish of the year. Finishing third and landing her second podium of the season was KTM rider Samantha Peters, who also finished third in Glendale.
Women's Class Results
- Jordan Jarvis (30), Kawasaki
- Skylar McBurnett (27), Yamaha
- Samantha Peters (45), KTM
The 2020 Supercross Futures 10 race series will take a five week break before ramping up again in Denver on April 4 at Empower Field at Mile High stadium. The series will make stops at the final four races of the 2020 Monster Energy Supercross season beginning in Denver and concluding in Salt Lake City. For more information, visit supercrosslive.com/supercross-futures, the official website of Supercross Futures, or follow via social channels.
For complete results and standings please visit Supercross Futures results.
Main Image: Stephen Kanka - Texas Berm Magazine