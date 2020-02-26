Ryan Dungey and GEICO Honda Part Ways

Ryan Dungey's part ownership role in the GEICO Honda team, which was announced in December, has already come to the end. According to a source in the team, Dungey dove deep into the role immediately, getting involved in all aspects of team ownership, but since realized the level of time required to do that was more than he was willing to deal with at this stage of his life.

The GEICO Honda team (AKA Factory Connection Racing) press release is below.

CORONA, Calif. – Factory Connection Racing and Ryan Dungey have mutually agreed to end the relationship that began at the end of last year, when the nine-time AMA Champion joined the GEICO Honda team as a part owner.

“When we joined with Ryan just under three months ago, we had high hopes for our partnership, and we’re sorry to see it end prematurely,” said Factory Connection Racing founder and owner Richard “Ziggy” Zielfelder. “That said, we understand the significant travel and time commitments that come with team ownership, and we respect Ryan for recognizing that it wasn’t something he was prepared to do long-term. In addition to being a great champion, Ryan is a true professional, and it has been a pleasure to work together during this brief period. We wish him all the best going forward, and we look forward to seeing him at the races.”

Ryan Dungey’s Instagram Statement: “After months spent with the Factory Connection Racing team and discussions with the teams owners, it’s tough to say we will be discontinuing our relationship. I found this is to be a larger commitment than I can give it at this stage in my life. It’s not in my style to do a job half way, nor is it fair to the team to not get the full efforts that they deserve.

"My overall impression of the team is very high. I’m grateful for the time they gave me and how much Jeff Majkrzak and Rick Zielfelder helped me in my life journey. I hope for continued success for the team and the Honda organization.”