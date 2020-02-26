The second issue in 2020 of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #196

what do you see? The sensations, feelings and whirring thoughts of taking a motorcycle—a KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R at that—on a racetrack for the first time and what did the Pros think?

gate/light & holeshot: 2020 MXGP and WorldSBK starts this weekend so Steve English tackled some of the talking points going into Superbike while we talk with some Grand Prix athletes about nerves.

Hiding to nothing: An in-depth talk with protection and apparel specialists Alpinestars on the materials that go into their road racing leather suits. High-tech synthetics or still the butt of an animal?

Reviews, Blogs & Photos: Roland tries to get his head around KTM’s third Beast, Jonathan Rea talks about the rise of unpopularity with the climb of success, Steve & James check in from Arlington & the Qatar test.