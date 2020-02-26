Results Archive
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Feb 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Mar 1
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Full Schedule

OTOR Issue 196

February 26, 2020 2:00pm | by:
OTOR Issue 196

The second issue in 2020 of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

In OTOR #196

what do you see? The sensations, feelings and whirring thoughts of taking a motorcycle—a KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R at that—on a racetrack for the first time and what did the Pros think?

gate/light & holeshot: 2020 MXGP and WorldSBK starts this weekend so Steve English tackled some of the talking points going into Superbike while we talk with some Grand Prix athletes about nerves.

Hiding to nothing: An in-depth talk with protection and apparel specialists Alpinestars on the materials that go into their road racing leather suits. High-tech synthetics or still the butt of an animal?

Reviews, Blogs & Photos: Roland tries to get his head around KTM’s third Beast, Jonathan Rea talks about the rise of unpopularity with the climb of success, Steve & James check in from Arlington & the Qatar test.

Read Now
April 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now