Anyways, onto the race results!

Eli Tomac has won three out of the last four races and we’re all giving him a win in Daytona, right? So that would make four out of six and maybe five out of six if he makes it happen this weekend in Atlanta. In other words, he’s starting to heat up which is great news for him and Kawasaki and not so good for anyone else. A championship that a VIP at Kawasaki told is “Our mandate is to win this (SX) title” seems to be getting closer and closer.

Tomac’s success at the TC format is a bit odd because if there’s one thing that we’ve seen, it’s been that Eli’s starts and/or opening laps aren’t his strong suit. But for whatever reason, the TC format is his bag. He was very dominant in the third race which he had to be because he was trailing in the overall to Jason Anderson going in. His first race was just okay due to a bad start.

Great race for Eli and the team in Arlington, he seems to have everything rolling his way.

Ken Roczen rode spectacularly in the first race to take the win, then I swear someone else rode his bike in the second race (Erik Kehoe? Lars Lindstrom? Rooster?) while he rested and then he got back on and was pretty damn good for race three. Not sure what happened for the second race, I asked around and there weren’t any bike changes for the third race so I don’t know. Sometimes if you get banged around off the start back a ways like Kenny did, you never get into your flow. Maybe it was my pep talk before the night show in his motorhome I gave him while getting coffee?

Roczen’s hanging tough in this thing and I don’t think he’s got the balls-out speed that Eli has (does anyone in the world have that?) but he’s got the starts, the stamina and the skill to bring this title home. With Webb’s crash and missed points, is this 2020 title now down to just two riders?