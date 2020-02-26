Welcome to Racer X Next, where we interview up and coming amateur racers. We'll check in with racers on topics such as their training program to qualifying for and competing at the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn Ranch, and much more.

This week, we talk with Jack Chambers, who currently lives and trains in Florida.

Racer X: We’re here at Gatorback for the Southeast area qualifier for Loretta Lynn’s, how’d your day go? What classes did you race?

Jack Chambers: I raced Schoolboy 2, 250 B, and 250 B Limited. Saturday was 250 B Limited and I went 1-1 in that class. Today was Schoolboy 2 and 250 B, Nate Thrasher was here so we went back and forth all day. He got me in the first sets of motos, then I won the second moto in Schoolboy 2 and he won the second 250 B moto. I always like to race with him, he is a good rider. Today we kinda checked out from the pack and had some good racing, that last moto he started up front and I had a fifth-place start, made some early passes and got in behind him on the first lap. He was putting down some solid laps the whole 15-minute moto and I just didn’t have anything for him. Which is weird because I come from a woods racing background and am used to racing longer motos, thought I would be able to make a charge at the end but he was solid all day. So 1-1-2 on the weekend.

Are you hitting any other area qualifiers? What does your road to Loretta’s look like?

We are leaving from here and driving to Texas to train at Underground, they have a really rough track and it will be good for some suspension testing. We may do a South Central area before or after the spring nationals and then my Southeast regional is at Muddy Creek. After that we come back to Florida for the RCSX in Daytona and then back to Texas for Spring a Ding Ding and Freestone.