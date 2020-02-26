Header photo courtesy of Jorge Prado's Twitter.

According to a report on popular British-based site MX Vice, Jorge Prado stated in a social media post today that he will in fact be on the start line for his MXGP debut in Great Britain this weekend. Prado, who suffered a fractured femur in December, posted a video where he spoke in Spanish and the MX Vice team had the statement translated to English. Here's what Prado had to say:

"Hi guys. Finally I can confirm that I will be at the first round of the MXGP in Great Britain. In fact, right now I'm at the airport on my way to the race. It has been a real challenge getting here: Lots of training, sacrifice… I am really proud to say I am able to start the season. I've been riding for two weeks now, which is nothing, and even less when you come from an injury but I feel I can compete. I hope I can have fun this weekend!"

Prado, who won the 2018 and 2019 MX2 World Championship, will be making his first start in the MXGP class. He raced a 450 for the first time ever at the 2019 Motocross of Nations. The two-time MX2 World Champion will be teammates with nine-time world champion Antonio Cairoli for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team under Claudio De Carli.