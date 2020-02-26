Results Archive
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Feb 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Mar 1
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Jorge Prado Confirms He's Racing MXGP Opener at Matterley Basin

February 26, 2020 7:10pm | by:
Jorge Prado Confirms He's Racing MXGP Opener at Matterley Basin

Header photo courtesy of Jorge Prado's Twitter.

According to a report on popular British-based site MX Vice, Jorge Prado stated in a social media post today that he will in fact be on the start line for his MXGP debut in Great Britain this weekend. Prado, who suffered a fractured femur in December, posted a video where he spoke in Spanish and the MX Vice team had the statement translated to English. Here's what Prado had to say:

"Hi guys. Finally I can confirm that I will be at the first round of the MXGP in Great Britain. In fact, right now I'm at the airport on my way to the race. It has been a real challenge getting here: Lots of training, sacrifice… I am really proud to say I am able to start the season. I've been riding for two weeks now, which is nothing, and even less when you come from an injury but I feel I can compete. I hope I can have fun this weekend!"

Prado, who won the 2018 and 2019 MX2 World Championship, will be making his first start in the MXGP class. He raced a 450 for the first time ever at the 2019 Motocross of Nations. The two-time MX2 World Champion will be teammates with nine-time world champion Antonio Cairoli for the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team under Claudio De Carli. 

