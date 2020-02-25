Eight rounds into the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, Justin Barcia sits in a very comfortable fourth in the 450SX championship points. A win at the season-opening Anaheim Supercross was followed up resolutely with a runner-up placing at St. Louis. Hovering in and around the top five so far in ’20, Barcia has earned a very strong 4.5 average finish through eight rounds of the championship and has been able to keep chargers Eli Tomac, Ken Roczen, and Cooper Webb honestly and firmly affixed in his sites. Now a veteran of the sport, the New York native has always been competitive and shown flashes of winning speed, but truth be told, 2020 seems to be a little bit different for the Yamaha factory rider as the consistency—and perhaps even the patience—is very much in evidence. A few days removed from a spirited fourth-place overall finish at AT&T Stadium in the Lone Star State, Barcia spoke with us about his season thus far as well as his hopes and expectations come the finale come this May.

Racer X: Okay, my man. It’s the Tuesday afternoon after the Arlington Supercross. You went 4-5-4 in the Triple Crown format for fourth overall. You’re starts weren’t epic, but your racing and results were exemplary. Looking back over your shoulder on night Saturday, what do you think?

Justin Barcia: Yeah, for sure it was good. I had a great speed. I’ve felt that way the last few weekends and I felt great on the bike at Dallas. My starts were better than they were past weekend, so they’re getting better each weekend and I’m taking my time with that. I’m ready to get a holeshot and or even a top five start to make my life a little easier. All in all, though, it was a good battle and I got out of there healthy. Unfortunately, a lot of guys got injured this past weekend. Buy, yeah, it has been a good, solid run so far and I’ve been enjoying the races, for sure. It has been a lot of fun.

Last Saturday at Dallas was kind of a quirky race, wasn’t it? More than a few world class guys went down or got bit by the Arlington track.

Yeah, I know. It was weird. It was definitely a good track and that drago’ns back caught a few of the guys. Honestly, I think the Triple Crown events kind of make it a little bit weirder. We did so many laps at Dallas. Back in the day we were doing 20-lap main events and now we’re doing almost three 20-lap main events in one night. I think that kind of puts a toll on some of the guys. I think Feld [Entertainment] and the AMA might need to rethink that because it…I think the track can break down and get sketchy and guys start getting fatigued and it can get pretty dangerous. Besides that, I felt like the track was a good racetrack. It was a little bit one-lined and maybe a little bit hard to pass on, but the dirt was really good. I just think that a lot of racing like that probably adds up. If you’re not fully focused, a mistake could turn into a really big one.