This past weekend I made the trip to AT&T Stadium for round eight of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Round six of Supercross Futures also took place the day after, and having enjoyed watching those races in St. Louis, I decided to check out the action in Arlington as well.

Honestly, these events are pretty impressive in my opinion. You roll up to the stadium and the pits are full of amateur racers all having such a fun time. Race your dirt bike inside a billion-dollar stadium? Yes, please!

Later on I caught up with amateur standout Jordan Jarvis to chat about the event. We also talked a little about her opportunity to go race overseas at the MXGP of Great Britain at Matterley Basin in the United Kingdom. Jarvis won the Women’s class in Arlington over the weekend, but missed the main event in the Supercross Futures class after some problems in qualifying.

(Note: This interview was conducted via iMessage, and has been lightly edited for clarity.)

Racer X: Jordan! Have some time to chat?!

Jordan Jarvis: Hi! Yes, I do have some time.

Awesome, thanks! Another round of Supercross Futures is in the books. How did Arlington go for you?

It was okay. The track crew left the whoops pretty similar to how they were on pro night and I struggled in those. I definitely feel like I had the speed this weekend, but I just couldn’t stay off of the ground.