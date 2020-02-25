250 Words: Jordan Jarvis
This past weekend I made the trip to AT&T Stadium for round eight of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Round six of Supercross Futures also took place the day after, and having enjoyed watching those races in St. Louis, I decided to check out the action in Arlington as well.
Honestly, these events are pretty impressive in my opinion. You roll up to the stadium and the pits are full of amateur racers all having such a fun time. Race your dirt bike inside a billion-dollar stadium? Yes, please!
Later on I caught up with amateur standout Jordan Jarvis to chat about the event. We also talked a little about her opportunity to go race overseas at the MXGP of Great Britain at Matterley Basin in the United Kingdom. Jarvis won the Women’s class in Arlington over the weekend, but missed the main event in the Supercross Futures class after some problems in qualifying.
(Note: This interview was conducted via iMessage, and has been lightly edited for clarity.)
Racer X: Jordan! Have some time to chat?!
Jordan Jarvis: Hi! Yes, I do have some time.
Awesome, thanks! Another round of Supercross Futures is in the books. How did Arlington go for you?
It was okay. The track crew left the whoops pretty similar to how they were on pro night and I struggled in those. I definitely feel like I had the speed this weekend, but I just couldn’t stay off of the ground.
You also had a mechanical issue in the Women’s class heat, right? Were you able to get that fixed?
Yeah, we had a small issue with the master link on my chain breaking. It could have ended up badly, but I’m thankful for all the time I’ve been putting in the gym recently. I was able to hold on and stay up. We were able to get it fixed and race ready for my next race.
Thankfully it wasn’t worse! Let’s talk about AT&T Stadium. How cool was it to be racing inside of a place like that?
It’s always awesome to ride in a stadium but there’s something different about getting to ride inside of a dome. It’s not very often that we get to race in one. Even though I struggled a little this weekend, being in such a cool place makes up for it.
You’ve been participating in these Futures races regularly this season, can you describe a little how that experience has been?
It’s a great way to get the same feeling as the pros do when they ride. It’s one thing to be in the same stadium, but it’s another to ride a track that is so similar. The feeling you get when you’re riding in front of a crowd, and inside of a stadium, is unbelievable and there’s no way to replicate it except for these races.
The crowds seem pretty solid too, and they really get into the racing!
They do get into it for sure. And the crowd cheering really makes the experience feel more like pro day.
So, the road to supercross program. How’s that been going for you? Are we close to seeing “JJ” out on the track on Saturdays?
We’re getting close. I have [to get] two points. I’ve had some bad luck this season, but that’s not going stop me.
That’s kind of something I’ve noticed about these races, is that no matter how the races go everyone seems to be smiling and enjoying the experience.
They’re such cool races that it’s hard not to smile. For the most part there’s not really any pressure.
[Laughs] And they even allow guest announcers in the booth throughout the day!
[Laughs] You have to know the right people for that, but it’s a fun event anywhere you look!
Fun vibes all around. Let’s switch gears a little for a second. You’ve also got another pretty cool experience coming up?
Oh yeah, I do. I have the opportunity to go to England and race the women’s GP this weekend. Bud Racing is going to be lending me a bike to ride, and I’m super excited. This could offer so many opportunities down the road. It’s going to be so crazy but I’m more than ready for everything that’s to come.
Jarvis' gear for the Supercross Futures in Tampa, Florida.
View this post on Instagram
Such a sick set up for this weekend. Even though I’m not racing on pro day I still wanted to participate in the @stjude theme. @foxmoto and @sgb_racing went above and beyond to put my bike and gear together and it came out phenomenal. What do you guys think? Keep an eye on race day live for my interview at 3:00 pm. Thanks to all of my sponsors who made this possible @sgb_racing @maxxistires @babbittsonline @teambabbitts @agmx_graphics @kawasakiusa @bludlubricants @stingerracefuel @tractionmx @ksrwheels @riskracingmoto @capritools @brappstraps @technocraft_cabinets @thecollectiveex @metrolakes @overshareadvice @officialvortexek @racetechinc @getitdetailed @terra_rubra_construction @fhht_athletes_events @mototape @motostuff_com @fmf73 @gtbicycles @rekluse_motorsports @bolt_motorcycle_hardware @premiervaporblasting @recmx @legacycarbonmx @esco_equip @workschassislab @foxmoto @monsterarmy @scottmotosports @atlasbrace @promotobillet @rekluse_motorsports @tamer_holeshot_hookup @sobmx @tractionmx @mark39kozik with Scranton craftsman @icw @motool_inc @bludlubricants @shawnmorris @engineice @_xtrig_ @racetechinc @ctikneebraces @Sgb_racing @hammerheaddesigns @motostuff_com @stepramp @blenderseyewear @butchys_bbq @polarglobal @hammernutrition
Any expectations? Or just having fun and whatever happens, happens?
I’m a very competitive rider so I always have some sort of expectations. I’m hoping for a top five finish, at least, if not better. I’m just ready to have fun and enjoy this experience!
Then back to the US? What’s your schedule look like going forward?
Then I come back and head to Daytona, then Freestone, and continuing on with more Supercross Futures races. Then get ready for the outdoor nationals.
Awesome. Hopefully we’ll see the #30 plates set aside for the #301 plates soon!
It’s coming very quickly. Once nationals start it’s time for #301!
Cool. Thanks for taking the time to chat. Anyone you’d like to thank?
Thank you for the opportunity to talk and it’s a big list: @sgb_racing @maxxistires @babbittsonline @teambabbitts @agmx_graphics @kawasakiusa @bludlubricants @stingerracefuel @tractionmx @ksrwheels @riskracingmoto @capritools @brappstraps @technocraft_cabinets @thecollectiveex @metrolakes @overshareadvice @officialvortexek @racetechinc @getitdetailed @terra_rubra_construction @fhht_athletes_events @mototape @motostuff_com @fmf73 @gtbicycles @rekluse_motorsports @bolt_motorcycle_hardware @premiervaporblasting @recmx @legacycarbonmx @esco_equip @workschassislab @fmflild @butchys_bbq @icwradiators @ufoplastusa @mayhewtools @pit_viper @foxmoto @monsterarmy @scottmotosports @atlasbrace @promotobillet @rekluse_motorsports @tamer_holeshot_hookup @sobmx @tractionmx @mark39kozik with Scranton craftsman @icw@motool_inc @bludlubricants @shawnmorris @engineice @_xtrig_ @racetechinc @ctikneebraces @Sgb_racing @hammerheaddesigns @motostuff_com @stepramp @blenderseyewear @butchys_bbq @polarglobal @hammernutrition