Atlanta Is A Day Race, Here Is The Schedule

February 25, 2020 11:15am | by:
Atlanta Is A Day Race, Here Is The Schedule

This weekend’s ninth round of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on Saturday will take place inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. But you’ll want to set the DVR earlier than usual, as the Atlanta Supercross will be a day race this weekend. 

Track walk will begin at 8:30 a.m. EST with the first free practice set for 10:00 a.m. EST. The first qualifying session of the morning will take place at 11:05 a.m. EST with opening ceremonies at 4:30 p.m. The first heat will kick off at 5:06 p.m. EST.

Qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 11:00 a.m. EST on NBC Sports Gold. Live coverage will start at 5:00 p.m. EST on NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports Gold. Below is the full race day schedule.

Atlanta Supercross Race Day Schedule

11:05 am EDT 250SX Group B Qualifying
11:20 am EDT 250SX Group C Qualifying
11:35 am EDT 250SX Group A Qualifying
11:50 am EDT 450SX Group A Qualifying
12:05 pm EDT 450SX Group B Qualifying
12:20 pm EDT 450SX Group C Qualifying 

Track Maintenance

1:20 pm EDT 250SX Group C Qualifying
1:35 pm EDT 250SX Group B Qualifying
1:50 pm EDT 250SX Group A Qualifying
2:05 pm EDT 450SX Group A Qualifying
2:20 pm EDT 450SX Group B Qualifying
2:35 pm EDT 450SX Group C Qualifying

The top 40 times from qualifying practice in both classes transfer directly to the heat races.

5:05 pm EDT 250SX  Heat #1 
5:19 pm EDT 250SX  Heat #2 
5:33 pm EDT 450SX  Heat #1 
5:47 pm EDT 450SX  Heat #2
6:19 pm EDT 250SX Last Chance Qualifier 
6:30 pm EDT 450SX Last Chance Qualifier 
6:53 pm EDT 250SX Main Event
7:28 pm EDT 450SX Main Event 

*Events scheduled to change without notice

