Youthstream Announces Name Change to Infront Moto Racing

MONACO (Principality of Monaco)—Following a successful first year, Infront makes the move into the FIM Motocross World Championship, as the MXGP promoter announces the change of name from Youthstream to Infront Moto Racing.

Infront Moto Racing, previously known as Youthstream, will manage the exclusive television, marketing and promotional world-wide rights of the FIM Motocross World Championship, the FIM Motocross of Nations, the FIM Women's Motocross World Championship, the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, the FIM Snowcross World Championship, the Motocross European Championship and the Motocross of European Nations.

Infront Moto Racing will continue to operate as in the past with the management unchanged headed by Giuseppe Luongo as President, David Luongo as CEO, Daniele Rizzi as COO, Nikos Gounaris as Director of Organization, Didier Henriod as Chief Marketing & TV Officer and with all other line managers and staff running the same departments.

Infront Moto Racing is getting prepared for a new chapter of the FIM Motocross World Championship, as the opening round takes place in Great Britain, at the famous Matterley Basin circuit, which will officially kick-off the 2020 season on the 28th February – 1st March.