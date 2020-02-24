The 250SX East Region experienced their first and only Triple Crown race of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship over the weekend in Arlington, Texas. RJ Hampshire battled Chase Sexton in the first race before taking the first Triple Crown race win of his career. Then Sexton himself took the second checkered flag. Shane McElrath bounced back from third and second finishes, respectively, to take the final race of the 250SX Class but Sexton won the overall as his 2-1-2 scores bested McElrath's 3-2-1.

You can watch highlights below. Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.