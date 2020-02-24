Results Archive
Supercross
Tampa
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Feb 29
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Great Britain
Sun Mar 1
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Mar 7
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Sun Mar 8
Articles
Full Schedule

Watch: Alrington Highlights

February 24, 2020 10:00am
Watch: Alrington Highlights

The 250SX East Region experienced their first and only Triple Crown race of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship over the weekend in Arlington, Texas. RJ Hampshire battled Chase Sexton in the first race before taking the first Triple Crown race win of his career. Then Sexton himself took the second checkered flag. Shane McElrath bounced back from third and second finishes, respectively, to take the final race of the 250SX Class but Sexton won the overall as his 2-1-2 scores bested McElrath's 3-2-1.

You can watch highlights below. Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

The Arlington Supercross Triple Crown marked the second three-race event for the 450SX Class. Ken Roczen took the first checkered flag before Eli Tomac grabbed the win in both the second and third races to take the overall win.

You can watch highlights below. Video courtesy of Monster Energy Supercross.

Read Now
April 2020 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2020 Digital Issue Availalbe Now