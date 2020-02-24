Wake-Up Call

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS
Round 8 (of 17) - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
Arlington (Dallas) - 450SX
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|5 - 1 - 1
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|1 - 7 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|3 - 2 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|4 - 5 - 4
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|7 - 4 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 450
|6
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|6 - 3 - 8
|Honda CRF450R
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|8 - 6 - 9
|Honda CRF450R
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|9 - 10 - 7
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|13 - 9 - 6
|Husqvarna FC 450
|10
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|10 - 8 - 13
|KTM 450 SX-F
|11
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|12 - 11 - 10
|Honda CRF450R
|12
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|2 - 17 - 20
|KTM 450 SX-F
|13
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|14 - 12 - 16
|Honda CRF450R
|14
|Ryan Breece
|Coeur D' Alene, ID
|18 - 15 - 11
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|19 - 13 - 12
|Yamaha YZ450F
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
|16 - 14 - 14
|Kawasaki KX450
|17
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|11 - 20 - 19
|KTM 450 SX-F
|18
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|17 - 19 - 15
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|19
|James Weeks
|Punta Gorda, FL
|20 - 16 - 17
|Yamaha YZ450F
|20
|Ronnie Stewart
|Easton, PA
|21 - 18 - 18
|Husqvarna FC 450
|21
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|15 - 21 - 21
|Honda CRF450R
|22
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|22 - 22 - 22
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Arlington (Dallas) - 450SX
AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
|Rider
|Hometown
|Position
|Machine
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|5 - 1 - 1
|Kawasaki KX450
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|1 - 7 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|3 - 2 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 450
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|4 - 5 - 4
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|7 - 4 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 450
|6
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|6 - 3 - 8
|Honda CRF450R
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|8 - 6 - 9
|Honda CRF450R
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|9 - 10 - 7
|Yamaha YZ450F
|9
|Dean Wilson
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|13 - 9 - 6
|Husqvarna FC 450
|10
|Blake Baggett
|Grand Terrace, CA
|10 - 8 - 13
|KTM 450 SX-F
|11
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|12 - 11 - 10
|Honda CRF450R
|12
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|2 - 17 - 20
|KTM 450 SX-F
|13
|Chad Reed
|Kurri Kurri, Australia
|14 - 12 - 16
|Honda CRF450R
|14
|Ryan Breece
|Coeur D' Alene, ID
|18 - 15 - 11
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|Clearwater, FL
|19 - 13 - 12
|Yamaha YZ450F
|16
|Tyler Bowers
|Danville, KY
|16 - 14 - 14
|Kawasaki KX450
|17
|Martin Davalos
|Quito, Ecuador
|11 - 20 - 19
|KTM 450 SX-F
|18
|Kyle Cunningham
|Aledo, TX
|17 - 19 - 15
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|19
|James Weeks
|Punta Gorda, FL
|20 - 16 - 17
|Yamaha YZ450F
|20
|Ronnie Stewart
|Easton, PA
|21 - 18 - 18
|Husqvarna FC 450
|21
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|15 - 21 - 21
|Honda CRF450R
|22
|Broc Tickle
|Holly, MI
|22 - 22 - 22
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|181
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|174
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|155
|4
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|154
|5
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|139
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|128
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|122
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|110
|9
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|105
|10
|Zach Osborne
|Abingdon, VA
|105
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|98
|6
|Jacob Hayes
|Greensboro, NC
|89
|7
|Luke Clout
|Sydney, Australia
|83
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|82
|9
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|78
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|72
Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|135
|2
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|128
|3
|Austin Forkner
|Richards, MO
|122
|4
|Brandon Hartranft
|Brick, NJ
|110
|5
|Alex Martin
|Millville, MN
|98
|6
|Jacob Hayes
|Greensboro, NC
|89
|7
|Luke Clout
|Sydney, Australia
|83
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|82
|9
|Derek Drake
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|78
|10
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|72
GNCC Racing
Round 1 (of 13) - Big Buck Farm - Union, SC
Big Buck - Overall
Big Buck Farm - Union, SC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|KTM
|2
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|Husqvarna
|3
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|Kawasaki
|4
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|Sherco
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|Yamaha
|6
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|Kawasaki
|7
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|Sherco
|8
|Layne Michael
|Fairmont, WV
|Yamaha
|9
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|10
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
Big Buck - XC2 Pro
Big Buck Farm - Union, SC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|Yamaha
|2
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|KTM
|3
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|4
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|Honda
|5
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Australia
|Kawasaki
|6
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|Beta
|7
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|KTM
|8
|Ryder Leblond
|New Florence, PA
|KTM
|9
|Thorn Devlin
|Tamaqua, PA
|Beta
|10
|Simon J Johnson
|Bennington, VT
|KTM
Big Buck - XC3 Pro-Am
Big Buck Farm - Union, SC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Zack Hayes
|Sumter, SC
|KTM
|2
|Jason Raines
|Travelers Rest, SC
|Yamaha
|3
|Cole Mattison
|Inman, SC
|KTM
|4
|Nathan Ferderer
|Columbia Heights, MN
|Yamaha
|5
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|6
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|Beta
|7
|Logan Kittock
|Farmington, MN
|Husqvarna
|8
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|KTM
|9
|Dylan Zimpel
|Iron Station, NC
|Husqvarna
|10
|Joseph Ferraro
|West Creek, NJ
|KTM
Big Buck - WXC
Big Buck Farm - Union, SC
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|Yamaha
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|Husqvarna
|3
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|Yamaha
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|KTM
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|Beta
|6
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|KTM
|7
|Brooke Cosner
|Mchenry, MD
|KTM
|8
|Allie Spurgeon
|Double Oak, TX
|KTM
|9
|Alli Phillips
|Laurens, SC
|Husqvarna
|10
|Taylor Johnston
|Buskirk, NY
|KTM
WORCS
Round 2 - Taft, CA
Pro MC
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|25
|2nd
|Austin Walton
|Husqvarna
|22
|3rd
|Cole Martinez
|Honda
|20
|4th
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|18
|5th
|Justin Seeds
|Yamaha
|16
Pro MC Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|50
|2nd
|Austin Walton
|Husqvarna
|37
|3rd
|Dante Oliveira
|Husqvarna
|34
|4th
|Cole Martinez
|Honda
|33
|5th
|Trevor Stewart
|Honda
|31
FMF Indoor MX Championship
Round 13 and 14 - WNC AG Center - Fletcher, NC
Round 13 - 2/21/20
Precision Electrical 250 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|Total Points
|1st
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|3-1
|25
|2nd
|Bobby Piazza
|Honda
|2-2
|22
|3rd
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|4-3
|20
|4th
|Matthew Burkeen
|Yamaha
|6-4
|18
|5th
|Marco Canella
|Yamaha
|7-5
|16
|6th
|Kyle Dillin
|KTM
|DNS-6
|15
|7th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|1-7
|14
|8th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|5-8
|13
|9th
|Christopher Blackmer
|Husqvarna
|10-9
|12
|10th
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|11-10
|11
Gripp Energy 450 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|Total Points
|1st
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|6-1
|25
|2nd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|1-2
|22
|3rd
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|2-3
|20
|4th
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|3-4
|18
|5th
|Marco Canella
|Yamaha
|5-5
|16
|6th
|Matthew Burkeen
|Yamaha
|4-6
|15
|7th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|7-7
|14
|8th
|Bobby Piazza
|Honda
|9-8
|13
|9th
|Kyle Dillin
|KTM
|DNS-9
|12
|10th
|Landen Rogers
|Honda
|8-10
|11
Round 14 - 2/22/2020
Precision Electrical 250 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|Total Points
|1st
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|2-1
|25
|2nd
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|1-2
|22
|3rd
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|3-3
|20
|4th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|8-4
|18
|5th
|Bobby Piazza
|Honda
|10-5
|16
|6th
|Matthew Burkeen
|Yamaha
|5-6
|15
|7th
|Tyler Chavis
|Yamaha
|4-7
|14
|8th
|Kyle Dillin
|KTM
|12-8
|13
|9th
|Caleb Green
|Yamaha
|11-9
|12
|10th
|Landen Rogers
|Honda
|14-10
|11
Gripp Energy 450 Pro
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Finishes
|Total Points
|1st
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|5-1
|25
|2nd
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|4-2
|22
|3rd
|Bobby Piazza
|Honda
|10-3
|20
|4th
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|6-4
|18
|5th
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|1-5
|16
|6th
|Matthew Burkeen
|Yamaha
|2-6
|15
|7th
|Marco Canella
|Yamaha
|3-7
|14
|8th
|Kyle Dillin
|KTM
|8-8
|13
|9th
|Tyler Chavis
|Yamaha
|12-9
|12
|10th
|Christopher Blackmer
|Husqvarna
|11-10
|11
Precision Electrical 250 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|210
|2nd
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|208
|3rd
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|190
|4th
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|185
|5th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|161
|6th
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|138
|7th
|Landen Rogers
|Honda
|119
|8th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|101
|9th
|Matthew Burkeen
|Yamaha
|94
|10th
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|85
Gripp Energy 450 Pro Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|247
|2nd
|Cody Vanbuskirk
|KTM
|224
|3rd
|Nick Gaines
|Yamaha
|208
|4th
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|200
|5th
|Caleb Carter
|KTM
|164
|6th
|Marshal Weltin
|Kawasaki
|120
|7th
|Matthew Burkeen
|Yamaha
|104
|8th
|Hayden Hefner
|KTM
|94
|9th
|Luke Neese
|Honda
|80
|10th
|Austin Johnson
|KTM
|77
|10th
|Travis Sewell
|Kawasaki
|77
Other Championship Standings
Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 1
Pro Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|1st
|Kailub Russell
|KTM
|2nd
|Ricky Russell
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Layne Michael
|Yamaha
|4th
|Josh Strang
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|6th
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|7th
|Jordan Ashburn
|Kawasaki
Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
Through Round 1
Pro Overall Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|30
|2nd
|Steward Baylor
|Sherco
|25
|3rd
|Grant Baylor
|Sherco
|21
|4th
|Thad Duvall
|Husqvarna
|18
|5th
|Trevor Bollinger
|Husqvarna
|16
SuperEnduro World Championship
Through Round 4 (of 5)
Prestige Class Championship Standings
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Billy Bolt
|Husqvarna
|227
|2nd
|Taddy Blazusiak
|KTM
|209
|3rd
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|192
|4th
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|161
|5th
|Blake Gutzeit
|KTM
|112
|6th
|Pol Tarres
|Husqvarna
|107
|7th
|William Hoare
|KTM
|82
|8th
|Kevin Gallas
|Husqvarna
|79
|9th
|Tim Apolle
|Sherco
|73
|10th
|Emil Juszczak
|Beta
|63
2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series
Through Round 7
AMA Kicker Arenacross Overall Series Standings
|Place
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Peters
|Honda
|300
|2nd
|Jace Owen
|Honda
|277
|3rd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|233
|4th
|Gared Steinke
|Kawasaki
|224
|5th
|Greye Tate
|Kawasaki
|176
|6th
|Zachary Butkiewicz
|Suzuki
|150
|7th
|Darian Sanayei
|Kawasaki
|102
|8th
|Richard Jackson
|Suzuki
|98
|8th
|Mason Kerr
|Kawasaki
|98
|10th
|Skyler Adams
|KTM
|91
2020 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|250 Futures
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|King of Stuttgart
|SX1
|TBD
|Prince of Stuttgart
|SX2
|TBD
|Barcelona Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|TBD
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)
|250
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|King of Dortmund
|SX1
|Ryan Breece
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|FIM Oceania Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Tim Gajser
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Maxime Renaux
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Ricky Brabec
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|TBD
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|Kenda AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro
|TBD
|WORCS
|Pro MC
|TBD
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|TBD
|World Enduro Super Series
|Pro MC
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|TBD
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|TBD
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|Singles