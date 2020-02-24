Results Archive
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
250SX East Results
  1. Shane McElrath
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Jeremy Martin
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jason Anderson
250SX East Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Shane McElrath
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Overall Results
  1. Kailub Russell
  2. Ricky Russell
  3. Josh Strang
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Jonathan Girroir
  3. Craig Delong
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

February 24, 2020 6:30am

MONSTER ENERGY AMA SUPERCROSS

Round 8 (of 17) - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

Arlington (Dallas) - 450SX

- Arlington, TX

RiderHometown Position Machine
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO5 - 1 - 1 Kawasaki KX450
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany1 - 7 - 2 Honda CRF450R
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM3 - 2 - 5 Husqvarna FC 450
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY4 - 5 - 4 Yamaha YZ450F
5Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA7 - 4 - 3 Husqvarna FC 450
6Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR6 - 3 - 8 Honda CRF450R
7Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL8 - 6 - 9 Honda CRF450R
8Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH9 - 10 - 7 Yamaha YZ450F
9Dean Wilson Scotland, United Kingdom13 - 9 - 6 Husqvarna FC 450
10Blake Baggett Grand Terrace, CA10 - 8 - 13 KTM 450 SX-F
11Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO12 - 11 - 10 Honda CRF450R
12Cooper Webb Newport, NC2 - 17 - 20 KTM 450 SX-F
13Chad Reed Kurri Kurri, Australia14 - 12 - 16 Honda CRF450R
14Ryan Breece Coeur D' Alene, ID18 - 15 - 11 Suzuki RM-Z450
15Kyle Chisholm Clearwater, FL19 - 13 - 12 Yamaha YZ450F
16Tyler Bowers Danville, KY16 - 14 - 14 Kawasaki KX450
17Martin Davalos Quito, Ecuador11 - 20 - 19 KTM 450 SX-F
18Kyle Cunningham Aledo, TX17 - 19 - 15 Suzuki RM-Z450
19James Weeks Punta Gorda, FL20 - 16 - 17 Yamaha YZ450F
20Ronnie Stewart Easton, PA21 - 18 - 18 Husqvarna FC 450
21Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA15 - 21 - 21 Honda CRF450R
22Broc Tickle Holly, MI22 - 22 - 22 Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results

Supercross 450SX Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO181
2Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany174
3Cooper Webb Newport, NC155
4Justin Barcia Monroe, NY154
5Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM139
6Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL128
7Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL122
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR110
9Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA105
10Zach Osborne Abingdon, VA105
Full Standings

Supercross 250SX West Standings - 2020

RiderHometownPoints
1Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France135
2Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY128
3Austin Forkner Richards, MO122
4Brandon Hartranft Brick, NJ110
5Alex Martin Millville, MN98
6Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC89
7Luke Clout Sydney, Australia83
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA82
9Derek Drake San Luis Obispo, CA78
10Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX72
Full Standings

GNCC Racing 

Round 1 (of 13) - Big Buck Farm - Union, SC

Big Buck - Overall

- Union, SC

RiderHometownMachine
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC KTM
2 Duvall, WA Husqvarna
3Josh Strang Australia Kawasaki
4Steward Baylor Belton, SC Sherco
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN Yamaha
6 Cookeville, TN Kawasaki
7Grant Baylor Belton, SC Sherco
8Layne Michael Fairmont, WV Yamaha
9Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA KTM
10Craig Delong Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
Full Results

Big Buck - XC2 Pro

- Union, SC

RiderHometownMachine
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN Yamaha
2Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA KTM
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
4 Landrum, SC Honda
5 Australia Kawasaki
6Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL Beta
7 New Zealand KTM
8 New Florence, PA KTM
9 Tamaqua, PA Beta
10 Bennington, VT KTM
Full Results

Big Buck - XC3 Pro-Am

- Union, SC

RiderHometownMachine
1 Sumter, SC KTM
2 Travelers Rest, SC Yamaha
3 Inman, SC KTM
4 Columbia Heights, MN Yamaha
5 Lynnville, IN Husqvarna
6 West Sunbury, PA Beta
7 Farmington, MN Husqvarna
8 Gillett, PA KTM
9 Iron Station, NC Husqvarna
10 West Creek, NJ KTM
Full Results

Big Buck - WXC

- Union, SC

RiderHometownMachine
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH Yamaha
2Tayla Jones Australia Husqvarna
3 New Zealand Yamaha
4 Barons, AB KTM
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN Beta
6Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC KTM
7 Mchenry, MD KTM
8 Double Oak, TX KTM
9 Laurens, SC Husqvarna
10 Buskirk, NY KTM
Full Results

WORCS

Round 2 - Taft, CA

Pro MC

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM25
2ndAustin Walton Husqvarna22
3rdCole MartinezHonda20
4thZach BellKawasaki18
5thJustin SeedsYamaha16

Pro MC Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM50
2ndAustin Walton Husqvarna37
3rdDante OliveiraHusqvarna34
4thCole MartinezHonda33
5thTrevor StewartHonda31

FMF Indoor MX Championship

Round 13 and 14 - WNC AG Center - Fletcher, NC

Round 13 - 2/21/20

Precision Electrical 250 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stTravis SewellKawasaki3-125
2ndBobby PiazzaHonda2-222
3rdLuke RenzlandYamaha4-320
4thMatthew BurkeenYamaha6-418
5thMarco CanellaYamaha7-516
6thKyle DillinKTMDNS-615
7thRobbie HortonHonda1-714
8thCaleb CarterKTM5-813
9thChristopher BlackmerHusqvarna10-912
10thKyle BittermanKawasaki11-1011

Gripp Energy 450 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stLuke RenzlandYamaha6-125
2ndKyle BittermanKawasaki1-222
3rdRobbie HortonHonda2-320
4thTravis SewellKawasaki3-418
5thMarco CanellaYamaha5-516
6thMatthew BurkeenYamaha4-615
7thCaleb CarterKTM7-714
8thBobby PiazzaHonda9-813
9thKyle DillinKTMDNS-912
10thLanden RogersHonda8-1011

Round 14 - 2/22/2020

Precision Electrical 250 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stKyle BittermanKawasaki2-125
2ndTravis SewellKawasaki1-222
3rdLuke RenzlandYamaha3-320
4thRobbie HortonHonda8-418
5thBobby PiazzaHonda10-516
6thMatthew BurkeenYamaha5-615
7thTyler ChavisYamaha4-714
8thKyle DillinKTM12-813
9thCaleb GreenYamaha11-912
10thLanden RogersHonda14-1011

Gripp Energy 450 Pro

Overall FinishRiderMachineFinishesTotal Points
1stTravis SewellKawasaki5-125
2ndRobbie HortonHonda4-222
3rdBobby PiazzaHonda10-320
4thLuke RenzlandYamaha6-418
5thKyle BittermanKawasaki1-516
6thMatthew BurkeenYamaha2-615
7thMarco CanellaYamaha3-714
8thKyle DillinKTM8-813
9thTyler ChavisYamaha12-912
10thChristopher BlackmerHusqvarna11-1011

Precision Electrical 250 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stKyle BittermanKawasaki210
2ndRobbie HortonHonda208
3rdNick GainesYamaha190
4thCody VanbuskirkKTM185
5thCaleb Carter KTM161
6thMarshal WeltinKawasaki138
7thLanden RogersHonda119
8thHayden HefnerKTM101
9thMatthew BurkeenYamaha94
10thTravis SewellKawasaki85

Gripp Energy 450 Pro Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stRobbie HortonHonda247
2ndCody VanbuskirkKTM224
3rdNick GainesYamaha208
4thKyle BittermanKawasaki200
5thCaleb CarterKTM164
6thMarshal WeltinKawasaki120
7thMatthew BurkeenYamaha104
8thHayden HefnerKTM94
9thLuke NeeseHonda80
10thAustin JohnsonKTM77
10thTravis SewellKawasaki77

Other Championship Standings

Kenda Full Gas Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 1

Pro Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachine
1stKailub RussellKTM
2ndRicky RussellHusqvarna
3rdLayne MichaelYamaha
4thJosh StrangKawasaki
5thLiam DraperKTM
6thCraig DelongHusqvarna
7thJordan AshburnKawasaki

Kenda AMA National Enduro Series

Through Round 1

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stBen KelleyKTM30
2ndSteward BaylorSherco25
3rdGrant BaylorSherco21
4thThad DuvallHusqvarna18
5thTrevor BollingerHusqvarna16

SuperEnduro World Championship

Through Round 4 (of 5)

Prestige Class Championship Standings

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stBilly BoltHusqvarna227
2ndTaddy BlazusiakKTM209
3rdJonny WalkerKTM192
4thAlfredo Gomez Husqvarna161
5thBlake Gutzeit KTM112
6thPol TarresHusqvarna107
7thWilliam HoareKTM82
8thKevin GallasHusqvarna79
9thTim ApolleSherco73
10thEmil JuszczakBeta63

2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Series

Through Round 7

AMA Kicker Arenacross Overall Series Standings

PlaceRiderMachinePoints
1stKyle PetersHonda300
2ndJace OwenHonda277
3rdKyle BittermanKawasaki233
4thGared SteinkeKawasaki224
5thGreye TateKawasaki176
6thZachary ButkiewiczSuzuki150
7thDarian SanayeiKawasaki102
8thRichard JacksonSuzuki98
8thMason KerrKawasaki98
10thSkyler AdamsKTM91

2020 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
TBDLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMotocross of NationsNations Overall
TBDMotocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMotocross of NationsMX2
TBDMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
TBDRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDKing of StuttgartSX1
TBDPrince of StuttgartSX2
TBDBarcelona SupercrossSX1
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
TBDHawaiian SupercrossPro
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Combined)250
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX1
TBDDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersKing of DortmundSX1
Ryan BreeceADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
TBDADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX1
TBDAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDFIM Oceania Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Tim GajserItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Maxime RenauxItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
TBDNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Ricky BrabecDakar RallyBike
TBDSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
TBDFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
TBDKenda AMA National Enduro SeriesPro
TBDWORCSPro MC
TBDErzberg RodeoBike
TBDWorld Enduro Super SeriesPro MC
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
TBDX Games MinneapolisStep Up
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
TBDX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
TBDX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
TBDX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
TBDX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
TBDX Games NorwayBest Whip
TBDX Games NorwayBest Trick
TBDX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
TBDNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
TBDNitro World GamesBest Trick
TBDAmerican Flat TrackTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackSingles

